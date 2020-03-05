Police has detained a man for beating his seven year old daughter to death.

The man, a resident of Jinja–Karoli in Kawempe Division in Kampala, told police that he was ‘just disciplining the daughter’ for failing to do homework on time.

Irene Nambalirwa, the deceased, was a Primary Two at Eria Memorial Primary School in Lugoba.

According to sources, the suspect, now detained at Kawempe Police Station returned home from his bricklaying routine on Monday at 7pm and asked Nambalirwa whether she had done homework to which she responded in the negative.

Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, says he then started beating her in the presence of her step mother, who tried to restrain him but he did not stop.

“The step-mother called the residents to help stop her husband from beating the girl but he refused. It was the residents who called police officers from the Child and Family Protection Unit in Kawempe to arrest [the suspect],” Mr Onyango said, according to a local daily.

The girl would later die at Mulago hospital where she was reffered to after a clinic in Kanyanya couldnt manage her condition.

“We have talked to the father and he says that his intention was not to kill the girl but to punish her for not doing the homework in time,” Mr Onyango said, adding that he will charged with murder and that his file will be forwarded to Director of Public Prosecutions today.

This is no the first time the suspect was severely beating his daughter, residents said.