That Kenya-Tanzania celebrity couple Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz have broken up is no longer news.

All we knew was that this relationship failed to workout because, according to Tanasha, Platnumz is a serial cheat and she couldn’t him handle anymore.

Now reports from Tanzania allege that this breakup was sparked off after Malaika Salatis, a video vixen who featured in Platnumz new song dubbed Jeje came in the singer’s life.

This professional dancing beauty queen, model and singer based in Australia traveled to Tanzania on January 22, to work on a project with Platnumz. But things went too far after that video shot.

It’s said that just like what Hamisa Mobeto did to Zari Hassan, Salatis was also a close friend to Tanasha and when she traveled to Tanzania, Tanasha opened for her door to their house with little knowledge that she can turn into her co-wife.

And after shooting the Jeje video, Platnumz and Salatis where seen having some good time in Zanzibar and in several hangouts worryingly too close.

Currently, she (Salatis) has even traveled with Platnumz for his month-long Europe Tour 2020, starting next week.

Tanasha had allegedly handled Platnumz’ other flings but couldn’t stand seeing her baby daddy cheating on her with Salatis.

On Tuesday, Tanasha regretted why she didn’t take time to talk with Platnumz ex-lovers to give her a brief on what to expect in that relationship.

“I was so naïve and ignorant, you have sapped me dry and my bones are desperately aching. I wish I consulted Sepetu or Zari before putting live charcoal in my pocket. How I wish I took my time to unearth your stinking character,” she said recently.

Jeje was released after Gere in which the Bongo Flava star featured Tanasha.