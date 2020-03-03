The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has congratulated Busiro Member of Parliament Peter Sematimba for successfully completing his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) level.

“On behalf of Parliament, I congratulate Hon. Peter Sematimba upon successfully completing his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education Level,” the Speaker said during parliament’s plenary session on Tuesday.

Sematimba was one of the many candidates who managed to pass in the 2019 UACE results that were released last week.

The MP scored credit six in General Paper, a D in Christian Religious Education (CRE), a D in Literature in English, a B in Art and credit four in Computer Studies, totaling to 13 points out of 20.

Sematimba last year said whereas he possessed genuine academic papers obtained from the United States of America, he was tired of being sued over papers and this is why he decided to go back to earn the UACE that Ugandans understand.

“When I was contesting in Busiro South, I was frustrated because of this certificate. My papers were from America and I was certified by the National Council of Higher Education but I decided to go back and achieve this senior six certificate that many Ugandans understand,” he said.