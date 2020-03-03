Christian Life Church lead pastor Jackson Senyonga has in his continued fight with other preachers intimated that his rivals have signed packed to amongst them to capture the souls of their congregation as well as dry their pockets.

On several occasions, Senyonga has insulted towards Aloysius Bugingo, the shepherded of House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) using his Top TV platform claiming he (Bugingo) is a false preacher.

“How do people keep lisening to such a man who dumped his wife of 29 years for a prostitute,” he has since asked uring the Moment with Pastor Senyonga show. “That man is false preacher and a conman.”

On Tuesdy, he used the same medium to attack other preachers.

He gave an example of Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Church Kawaala and Prophet Samuel Kakande of the Synagogue Church of All Nations who would connive together on how ‘handle’ their congregation.

“I have done my research on these pastors and have evidence of what I am talking about. I am not bad mouthing these pastors but speaking the truth. No man who does such acts deserves to be called a man of God,” he said adding that these so called preachers will move from one church to another, in an exchange programme of sorts. At the hosting church, the guest speaker is then supplied with an unlimited number of girls to sleep with. This after host and guest have shared the offertory into half. A couple of days later, the favour is returned.

Senyonga went ahead to mention some of these ‘false preachers’ claiming that they have done nothing but mislead the congregation by taking advantage of their situations. Some of them are TB Joshua, Ubert Angel, Br. Ronnie Makabai while others he just mentioned where their churches are located and various countries like South Africa, Kenya and so many others.

He also questioned people why they would accept rings, water, snakes and other creatures from these so- called prophets and yet their lives have still remained in misery.