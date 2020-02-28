The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Thursday February 27, 2020 released the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 results, with a significant improvement in performance as compared to the previous year.

A total of 104,481 candidates sat for the 2019 UACE exams at 1,982 centres as compared to 99,512 students in 2018.

The overall pass level stands at 98.6 per cent, Dan Odongo, the Executive Secretary UNEB said.

This means they qualify for the award of of Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education. Of the total number of candidates who sat, 38,737 got three principal passes.

Those who scored two Principal Passes are 65,723 (63.6 per cent) and are eligible for admission to university while candidates who scored One Principal Pass and qualify for tertiary admission are 89,050.

Here are the top 100 best schools as per average points scored.

Schools Average points per school

1. King’s CoL. Budo. 16.15

2. God’s way High Sch. Maganjo 15.36

3. St. Mary’s Sec. Sch. Kitende 14.48

4. St. Julian High Sch. Gayaza Annex. 14.46

5. Gayaza High Sch. 14.45

6. Uganda Martyrs SS, Namugongo. 14.38

7. Seeta High Sch 14.31

8. Cornerstone Leadership Acad 14.21

9. Mt. St. Mary’s, Namagunga 14.17

10. MaryHill High Sch 13.52

11. Bukalasa Minor Sem 13.52

12. St. Joseph’s Sec Sch 13.43

13. Nsambya Hillside H/S Nakireebe 13.41

14. Immaculate Heart Girls Sch. 13.32

15. Madinah Islamic Sec. Sch. 13.31

16. St. Joseph’s Sem., Nyenga 13.20

17. Ndejje Sec. Sch 12.94

18. Nabisunsa Girls Sch. 12.93

19. Kisozi High Sch. 12.90

20. Trinity Col. Nabingo 12.87

21. BP. Cipriano Kihangire Sec. Sch 12.84

22. Namilyango Col. 12.80

23. Jinja Progressive Sec Annex 12.79

24. Kisubi Sem. 12.74

25. Ntungamo Girls’ High Sch. 12.72

26. St Henry’s CoL., Kitovu 12.70

27. St. Andrea Kahwa’s Col., Hoima 12.70

28. Kiboga Light Col. 12.63

29. Royal CoL., Namugongo 12.57

30. Cornerstone Leadership Acad. 12.57

31. Five Star High Sch., Ntungamo 12.55

32. St. Mary’s Col. Kisubi 12.46

33. Naalya Sec. Sch., Bwoyogerere 12.44

34. Tha Acad. St. Lawrence. Budo 12. 36

35. Ntare Sch. 12.25

36. Gombe Sec Sch 12.25

37. Kawempe Muslim Sec. Sch 12.24

38. Bweranyingi Girls’ Sch. 12.20

39. Naalya Sec Sch., Namugongo 12.10

40. Light Acad. Sec. Sch. 12.9

41. St. Mary’s Col., Lugazi 12.04

42. Standard Col., Ntungamo 12.02

43. Citizens Sec. Sch. Ibanda 12.00

44. Wagwa High Sch. 11.96

45. Green light Islamic S.S. 11.92

46. Mandela Sec. Sch., Hoima 11.91

47. Seeta High Sch 11.89

48. Wakiso Muslim Sec. Sech 11.76

49. Bishop Cyprian High Sch, 11.69

50. Mengo Sch. 11.65

51. Seroma Christian High Sch. 11.63

52. Ibanda High Sch. 11.60

53. Kitagata High Sch. 11.56

54. Kiira Col., Butiki 11.52

55. Mpigi Mixed Sec Sch. 11.49

56. Mpigi Light Col. 11.46

57. St. John’s Progressive SS 11.44

58. St. Joseph’s Vocational Sch. 11.41

59. Notredame High Sch. 11.40

60. Alliance Sec. Sch. 11.38

61. Lubiri Sec. Sch. Annex 11.34

62. Stella Maris Col., Nsube 11.32

63. St. Thomas Aquinas Col. 11.28

64. Namilyango Sec. Sch. 11.28

65. St. Andrea Kaahwa Sch. S. Kooki 11.24

66. Christ The King Girls SS 11.24

67. Jinja Col 11.20

68. Gayaza Road Sec. Sch 11.20

69. Ntungamo High Sch 11.20

70. Hill View Col. Bulangira 11.18

71. Ubuntu Hill Sch. 11.16

72. St. Charles Lwanga Sem 11.15

73. Brilliant High Sch., Kawempe 11.13.

74. Amity Sec. Sch., Nansana-Ganda 11.13

75. Luigi Giussani High Sch. 11.08

76. Makindye Sec Sch. 11.08

77. St. Padre Pio Sec Sch. Busunju 11.07

78. Saviour High Sch., Kiboga 11.03

79. St. Elizabeth Sec. Sch., Nkoowe 11.00

80. Ekitangaala Transformation 11.00

81. St. George Sec. Sch. 11.00

82. St. Paul’s Sem., Kabale 10.98

83. Buddo Sec, Sch. 10.95

84. Our Lady of Africa Sec Sch. 10.94

85. St Kalembe Sec., Villa Maria 10.94

86. St. Lawrence Sec Sch. Ssonde 10.88

87. Najjembe Homeland SS, Lugazi. 10.88

88. St. Maria Goretti SS, Katende. 10.85

89. St. Joseph’s Girls Nsambay 10.79

90. St. Kirigwajjo Sec. Sch. 10.77

91. Kojja Sec Sch. 10.76

92. Bishop’s Senior Sch. Mukono 10.75

93. Namirembe Hillside High Sch. 10.75

94. St. Edward’s Col., Galamba 10.73

95. Tororo Girls’ Sch. 10.73

96. Isaac Newton High Sch. 10.72

97. Mityana Standard Sec Sch. 10.71

98. Imperial Sec. Sch., Ibanda 10.70

99. Mbogo Mixed Sec. Sch. 10.67

100. St. Balikudembe Sec Sch. 10.65