Police has arrested former Forum for Democratic Change president Kizza Besigye in Jinja.

Dr Besigye, who was due to meet traders and leaders of the Kazimingi market is currently detained at the infamous Nalufenya Police Station..

Before his arrest, Police led by the Kiira Regional Police Commander, Mr Paul Nkore,early Wednesday morning cordoned off Sunset Hotel where he spent the night and vandalised his vehicle UAN 661V before towing it off to Nalufenya.

He was then arrested as he tried to leave, the police having failed to apprehend him on Tuesday night.

“Last night, Police almsot broke into his room but management protested the decision,” Ronald Muhinda, Besigye’s communications officer said.

This is the second time in less than five weeks Besigye has been arrested in Jinja.

Last month, Police in Jinja spent hours of the day battling supporters of Besigye who were protesting police’s decision to block their planned 15th anniversary.

Police blocked his car with the help of other police patrol trucks later towed his car to Jinja Central Police Station.