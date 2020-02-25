The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has asked the Electoral Commission to ensure that all Presidential aspirants get equal opportunities just like that of an incumbent.

The order was made during a meeting between a team from the EC headed by chairman Simon Byabakama and the committee to present the roadmap of 2020/2021 General elections on Tuesday.

During the meeting, MPs raised two issues; one about the unfair treatment of candidates by security agencies only for the EC to keep turn a blind eye yet constitutionally every candidate is entitled to fairness.

Such opportunities include equal usage of national broadcasting media platforms both on radio and TV, allowing free consultations, offering candidates services of security and allowing them to go where they want, which is not the case now.

The second was for the EC to continue the exercise of voter registration which has already been closed.

However, Justice Byabakama dismissed the second proposal saying they have financial constraints.

He said “We have given exhaustive and careful consideration to that request. We haven’t been able to ascend to that request for reasons contained in our presentation.”

His response prompted committee chairman Jacob Oboth-Oboth to ask him to ensure for equal opportunities during the campaigns and elections.

“Presidential contestants should be given opportunities to consult voters,” he said.

Also, Medard Lubega Ssegona from Busiro East said there is a need for fairness in elections if EC is to assure Ugandans see free and fair elections

“Presidential candidates should be given opportunities to use helicopters as it’s with president Museveni,” Ssegona said.

However, Joviah Kamateeka Karamagi, the Mitooma district Woman MP asked Presidential candidates who can’t manage to facilitate and hire themselves helicopters to just drop out of the race.

Meanwhile, the EC has revised the dates for the nomination of candidates for both Presidential and Parliamentary positions from August to October 2020 after complaints that long periods of campaigns would affect the economy.