Kabale Police is investigating circumstances under which Godfrey Byaruhanga Kahororo was murdered by his biological brother.

The deceased hailed from Omwibare cell Bukora parish Kitumba sub county Kabale district.

It’s alleged that on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at around 3:30 pm while at their home in the above address, Vanasio Nyesigyire, 37, picked up a panga and cut Kahororo, 48, from behind the neck killing him on spot.

Nyesigyire is allegedly mentally sick while Kahororo was visually impaired.

According to the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Mate, the suspect then went to the nearby trading center and narrated how he had killed his brother. The residents arrested him and handed him over to police.

In a similar incident, Police in Rukungiri is investigating the murder of Mwesigye Alex, 40, a causal laborer from Mushenyi village, Kasheshe parish, Buyanja Subcounty who was murdered by unknown people.

The murder case was reported to Buyanja Police Station by his 88-year-old father Kamunyugwire Vincent.

Kamunyugwire reported that his son’s body was recovered behind the residence of one Akankwasa Richard in Omwirwaniro Trading Center in Rwenshekye cell, Kasheshe parish, Buyanja Subcounty with injuries on the head and on the testicles.

The scene was visited by the Officer in Charge of Rukungiri Police station , and a team of detectives from Rukungiri police station and four suspects were arrested to help in investigations.

The suspects include Akankwasa Richard, Akankwasa Stephen, Karazarwe John Bosco, Kwikiriza Edwin and Tumushabe from the same locality.

The deceased’s body was taken to Rwakabengo Health Centre IV mortuary pending postmortem.

Meanwhile, Police in Rukiga district is also investigating an alleged murder of one Mubangizi Christopher, a resident of Kabugarama cell in Bukinda sub county.

In a murder case reported by the LC1 chairperson of Kabarale cell, Muhanga Town Council, on the evening of Saturday, February 22, 2020.

The body of the deceased was found along the way.

According to Matte, Mubangizi was reportedly known for being involved in several crimes in his home area. On the fateful day, some beans were found beside his lifeless body, and they are suspected to have been stolen.

Matte says the scene of crime was visited by police and a postmortem carried out before the body was handed over to relatives for burial.

No arrest made as inquiries are on going to establish those behind it so that his killers are brought to book.