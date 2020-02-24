Police have fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse People Power supporters who had gathered at Mulago City Mortuary demanding for the corpse of their colleague Ritah Nabukenya.

Nabukenya had earlier on Monday morning been allegedly knocked dead by a Police patrol car as she tried to access Court to attend People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi’s court case on OTT. She died at Mulago Hospital where she had been rushed.

She was dressed in People Power attire when she met her demise with some sources alleging that she was knocked because of being supporter of People Power, a political pressure group.

“A very sad day! Yet again, police has murdered one of our solid leaders of the People Power Movement. Police saw Rita Nabukenya wearing People Power colours on a boda boda, run after her with a police patrol truck and knocked her dead,” Kyagulanyi said in a statement that prompted People Power supporters to group and head to to Mulago City mortuary.

However, since Police had not allowed the said procession, a scuffle ensued which led to teargas and live bullets. People Power supporters threw stones in retaliation.

At the end of the battle, several People Power supporters were left injured.

Police deny knocking Nabukenya

As the scuffle at City Mortuary went on, the Police issued a statement denying having knocked Nabukenya.

“Early this morning at Nakawa, two motorcycles knocked themselves, a woman fell off and this incident was near a Police 999 patrol car UP4841. The woman later died in Mulago. The People Power are confusing the public that it’s the Police vehicle which knocked whereas not. The Police vehicle took the victims to Mulago where the woman died. Traffic is completing the analysis. Details to follow,” reads Uganda Police’s statement.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye has asked People supporters to wait for the CCTV clips before blackmailing Police.

In a message he posted on his personal social media platform, Kasingye said they (Bobi Wine and group) should wait for a CCTV clip which shows that Nabukenya was a victim of a road accident. He says Police van just helped to rush the deceased to Mulago Hospital for treatment but died on the way.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Edward Ssebuwuufu commonly known as Eddie Mutwe, Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard and another People Power diehard Saasi Marvin are not known after they were allegedly arrested by plain clothed security operatives at Pope Paul Hotel.