Yet to be identified angry residents in Kyogo village, Kagunga parish, Bukimbiri Sub County Kisoro District on Saturday set ablaze three houses beleonging to three different different people, in the process leaving properties worth millions of money destroyed.

The destroyed houses belonged to Robert Semiryango, 28, Herbert Twebaze, 28 and Eriya Sunday, 36 all residents of the same place.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region police spokesperson, on Sunday morning at around 9:00am, the mob burnt the houses of the aforementioned three residents, accusing them of being advisors of criminals in the areas which had increased crimes areas.

Maate said that police was notified and rushed to scene where it found all the property had turned into ashes. He added that the preliminary investigations indicate that locals led by the Kagunga parish Chairperson Enos Masheija and the Kyogo Village Chairperson Onesmus Barijunaki organized a meeting behind the incidence.

He said that the two local leaders have been summoned to explain why they held a meeting, advising the general public to always desist from taking laws into their own hands.