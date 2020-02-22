Presidents Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Friday met in the fourth quadrapatite meeting to resolve the political impasse between the two states.

Like the three meetings in Luanda, the Katuna border meet was facilitated by President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola and Felix Tshekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Heads of State communicated the progress since the last meet in Luanda Angola in eliminating the tension factors between the two waring States with the release of prisoners from either sides and promised to continue doing this while observing the rule of law.

Presidents Tshekedi and Joao Lourenco, welcomed the signing of the extradition treaty that took place today and the constituting of the legal framework to handle cases of Justice including those related to the alleged subversive activities by the Nationals of either side in the territories of each other.

The Statesmen at Katuna agreed that Uganda should verify the allegations of Rwanda about the hostile actions by the actions of forces hostile to the Kigali regime with in one month and if proved, take all measures to stop them and make sure such does not happen again. The ad-Hoc ministerial Committee charged with the implementation of the Luanda the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding was tasked to verify this resolution.

Upon the fulfilment of this recommendation and reporting of the findings to the Heads of State, another summit will be convened at Katuna within 15 days for the reopening of the border and subsequently pave way for the normalisation of the relations between the two states.

Kagame and Museveni praised Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola and DRC’s Tshekedi for their determination in the efforts to finding a peaceful solution to the tensions between the two states and expressed commitment towards the implementation of the day’s recommendations.

The bitter tensions between the two states escalated in February last year when Rwanda closed it’s borders to the Ugandan products and stopped her Nationals from traveling to Uganda. Kigali accuses Kampala of facilitating hostilities against the Kagame regime and also witch-hunting her citizens in Uganda among others.