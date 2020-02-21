A Uganda Christian University student arrested for outing alleged rapists has been released on Police Bond after spending a night at Central Police Station.

Sheena Bagaine, who was charged with offensive communication and cyber-stalking, was arrested on Thursday night following accusations that she made on her twitter account @sheena_sheenzy.

Then, she accused several men in across different professions at the beginning of the year, for sexual offences made against several girls. The victims contacted her to narrate their encounters with the said men, which she later publicized.

“So here we are. This thread is exposing rapists and rape apologists! Feel free to add yours in case I missed out some. I will be sharing stories and names according to DMs I received. Some are heartbreaking but a friend can be another woman’s abuser. I hope you’re shaking,” Bageine tweeted on 2nd January, 2020at 5:18 pm.

She was dragged to court with threats to have her clear the image of the accused.

Her latest arrest sparked the #FreeSheena on Twitter.

“So Sheena is in prison for outing rapists but the rapists are walking free? Help me understand! The system was really designed to torment us. #FreeSheena, #FreeSheena, #FreeSheena.” Nyana @KinyanaSheena. “We are at Central Police Station showing solidarity to Sheena. She prefers her picture not to be shared at the moment but is grateful for all the support #FreeSheena.” Sunshine@komusana tweeted. “Some sisters are at CPS right now, Sheena is okay. They are now trying to secure bond for her. We need to keep the pressure up. #FreeSheena,” Leah Eryenyu @ironlady. “Uganda Police aiding rapists is just encouraging rape culture. No one’s daughter is safe from sexual harassment, tomorrow it could be their daughters, sisters etc… But they have the means to help end rape culture and prevent all that. #FreeSheena Spae @SpaceySage “This year if the police isn’t going to do anything about these abusers and continues to treat women like they don’t matter we shall deal with these abusers ourselves. #freesheena” madoo…@_pearlie__