As the country waits for the Katuna/Gatuna summit aimed at normalizing relations between Uganda and Rwanda, Watchdog Uganda has learnt that two more African presidents will join the occasion to witness proceedings.

The meeting between Rwanda President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni will be happening this Friday at the Katuna border post.

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco and President Felix Tshisekedi from the Democratic Republic of Congo will be present at this week’s summit. The two presidents are behind the previous summits that took place in Luand Angola.

Several Ambassadors from Europe, representatives from within the East African Community will also be at the historical summit, which is scheduled to happen in the no man’s land.

The summit will happen in fulfillment of the Luanda Memorandum of understanding that was signed by Museveni and Kagame.

Rwanda in late February 2019 closed her borders with Uganda, accusing Kampala of arresting, detaining and torturing her citizens who were living in Uganda.

Kigali also accused Kampala of giving aid and comfort to her enemies. Since February, Rwanda banned her citizens from travelling into Uganda, saying it wasn’t safe for them.

No trade has happened between the countries and several losses have been registered between the countries.

Several people have been arrested while attempting to cross from either country; others unfortunately have been killed in the process.

Since the Luanda summit, Uganda has released at least 22 Rwandan nationals that were detained over several criminal cases.

While holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at Serena Hotel Kampala, Uganda Foreign minister Sam Kahamba Kutesa announced that the country was handing over other thirteen Rwandans, Some of them had been arraigned before court martial of Uganda over several criminal counts.

Kutesa said the intention was to fulfill the Luanda MoU and normalize the relations with Rwanda.

David Bahati, Uganda’s state minister for planning in the ministry of finance speaking to Watchdog Uganda on Saturday at Katuna border post revealed that preparations were underway at the borders for the summit that would host at least four heads of state.

“We shall host the president and other important guests here on Friday and we are hopeful that the results will be positive for both countries. I urge our people to pray harder such that the borders are reopened for relations to normalize so that trade can also resume for our people here,” Bahati said.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at Katuna and other neighboring areas ahead of the meeting.