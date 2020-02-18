President Yoweri Museveni has bid farewell to Rev. Dr. Stanley Ntagali, the outgoing Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

Ntagali is set to retire in March this year, after 10 years of service as the head of church of Uganda.

The Archbishop, accompanied by a team from All Saints Cathedral Nakasero visited the President at State House Entebbe on Sunday.

He thanked Museveni for being a committed member of the church and asked him to continue with his generous heart.

“Your Excellency, I have come here for two things. One to thank you very much for being supportive of my Pastoral work during my tenure as Archbishop and also, for your giving hand to the Church of Uganda. We are very much appreciative. Secondly, I have come to say goodbye. I will be retiring on March 01st, 2020 and handover to my brother Dr. Samuel Steven Kazimba,” Ntagali said.

The President thanked Ntagali for serving God wholeheartedly and wished him well.

Dr. Kazimba will take the baton from Ntagali, who will clock 65 years of age on March 1.

That (65) is the mandatory age of retirement for a Church of Uganda Archbishop, who can only serve at the helm for not more than 10 years.

The incoming Archbishop, Dr Kazimba is expected to be enthroned from St Paul’s Church Namirembe after which, his predecessor will cede power to him at the helm of the church.