Brian Bagyenda has been convicted for murdering his girlfriend Enid Twijukye, a former student of Ndejje University.

The convict is the son of Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, the Director General of Internal Security Organization (ISO).

Bagyenda, a pharmacist was on Monday convicted by Justice Moses Kazibwe of the High Court in Kampala alongside his accomplices Innocent Bainomugisha, a-24year-old cleaner, and Vincent Rwahwire, a 28-year-old casual worker.

The court relied on 16 prosecution witnesses who told the court that a 22year old Twijukye was suffocated to death with pillows.

“They are not are not robots to be ordered contrary to the submission of their lawyer who insisted that they acted under the command of A1 (Bagyenda). But I do not find this to be rare of the rarest cases meriting the death sentence. A custodial sentence is fitting in the circumstances considering all the mitigating factors,” Justice Kazibwe said before sentencing them to 32 years each.

“Life is sacred to be taken in non-legal circumstances. The deceased was a young person responsible for assisting her family and had a future ahead. All these were cut short by the inconsiderate and criminal behaviours of the convicts.”

However, Justice Kazibwe said that the convicts could appeal within 14 days from the date of judgement.

Prosecution alleges that the accused, on January 4, 2017, at Njobe Poad plot 2, Luzira, Nakawa division in Kampala district, with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Twijukye.

On January 18th, Police arrested Bagyenda and his co-accused after telephone printouts from the mobile phone of the deceased showed that he was the last person to speak to Twijukye before she disappeared mysteriously from her home.

She was murdered and her body dumped in Seeta, Mukono District. Twijukye lived with her sister in Namugongo, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

On the eve of the fateful day, she left home and told her sister she was going to visit someone in Bweyogerere.

The following day the deceased’s phones went off, prompting her mother Esther Mirembe Nkoko to contact her other daughters about her whereabouts. Later, Police recovered Twijukye’s decomposing body in Namanve Forest, 11km away from the murder scene.

At the time of death, Twijukye was working at Capital Shoppers in Ntinda and was due for graduation.