Ugandans on social media have unleashed their anger on singer Catherine Kusasira for displaying and bragging about the NRM money.

In a video making rounds on different social media platforms, Kusasira with her friend is seen in her car showing off with the money she got from the ruling party.

The presidential advisor on Kampala matters is also heard sarcastically telling off ‘haters’ to wait for their time to come so that they come enjoy money like her.

“This is what they call NRM, you wait for your time to come, you will call us,” Kusasira said.

However, the singer’s action has annoyed a section of Ugandans with some sending out a warning that her time to suffer is about to come.

See social media comments:

Isofa Modern Sofa Makers Am sorry for sounding tribalistic. Bt why do people from central get very excited when they get some small money? U remember Brian white etc etc. People from other areas have even much more money bt they r calm quiet and normal

Nana Mwafrika Mbarikiwa How Ugandans continue to tolerate this…is beyond me!

Ronald Sewalu This kind of money circulation is most likely to contribute on the weakening of the value of money ( shilling). So the likes of Kusasira should learn that they’re ignorantly killing our economy through inflation .

Some primary monetary habits should be adopted by this government

Senyonjo M Patrick Does NRM have any source of income ? The answer is no so the Money kusasira is boosting of is our money ( we tax payers ) so time will come when they will be a asked to pay back

Wogalo Abraham I support NRM but this video only can make me change my mind, are we all NRM supporters having that money, we pay our bills painfully, pay taxes and some few of u have money to play with, this so unfair, indeed as you said some day another government will come and help us also, you enjoy this one the rest of will wait……………

Paskal Akiiki Ooh no! Not nice at all. That is being real reckless. Now if they are attacked by thieves who would they blame?!… Anyway, they need prayers. Our nation too need prayers. It is “OK” let them plunder as they want as they wait for their time to payback, but it not ok to rub it in our faces

Kiro Newton Zak Barista See how people put their life in danger , with the insecurity ,in kla armed robbers also have smart phones they will think every time u move around with bags full of money abana bajja kusabatura bullet nga balowoza mu.mottoka ojjuzamu amajja ,ffee tujja kusomako mubyafayo mama kabina

Elly Kelly Bashir, Gaddafi had more money than this. where are they now? this arrogance will soon come to an end

Fontex Kikad When I see pple aging and weakening everyday, I get a ray of hope. Ugandas problem will be solved once and forall. Its question of time though we have been too patient.

Edwin Kabiito They think they are putting NRM high and their actions are bringing it down lol . Can a tax payer be happy . Sleeping in the hospital on the floor yet the money which could facilitate the hospital is used for show offs .

Ekaba Thomas Some one out there is a silent majority indeed. Not even sure if they will eat supper. Yet the real enemies of the country are here and they are happily brain washed beyond repair to keep protecting them yoooo

Patrick Paitho I thought kusasira was some one understanding, for God’s sake, where do you think that money came from? That money is supposed to improve the standard of your village health centre, it to benefit everyone and you are proud to have by yourself, please people learn to work, don’t let yourself depends on hand out

Masaba Faustine Ur not better than abiliga who loved nrm from the pants he wore yellow every where and see the family and lastly kyitata was once very proud but where is he and in addition kayihura served musevin with loyality he is now the enemy of the country so my dear as u climb up don’t laugh at people u meet on the way down coz they will surely laugh at u last when the ladder is removed.