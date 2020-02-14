Fifteen people have been confirmed to have died after a taxi they were traveling in rammed into a stationary truck.

ASP James Mubi, the Busoga East Regional Public Relations Officer said all the occupants died on spot.

He added that taxi registration number UBD 089A was traveling from Namayingo to Kampala when it rammed into a truck registration number UWP 616 at Imanyiro village.

“All the bodies of the deceased were taken to Mayuge health Centre IV for post Morten examination,” he added. The cause of the accident at this stage is not yet established but inquries are underway. This is a developing story