Fifteen people have been confirmed dead after a taxi rammed into a Tata truck on Busia- Namayingo highway.

The taxi Registration Number UBD 089A traveling from Namayingo heading to Kampala collided with truck Registration Number UWP 616 on Friday morning.

“All the occupants of the taxi died on spot,” James Mubi, the Busoga East Police spokesperson.

Mr mubi also stated that though the exact cause of the accident is not yet known, preliminary investigations show that the stationary sugarcane truck at Imanyiro village in Mayuge district could have caused the accident.

The deceased have been taken to Mayuge Health Centre IV for Post Mortem examination.