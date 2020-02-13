KAMPALA – The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ephraim Kamuntu this morning made his maiden visit to Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) as part of his line ministerial role.

The Minister was received by the URSB top management led by the Board Chairman Amb. Francis K. Butagira and the Registrar General, Bemanya Twebaze.

The Honorable Minister who took time to visit the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre underscored the need for increased working relations between the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) not only in the domain of ICT but in other service delivery areas that will enable the public access Government services.

He further requested the URSB management to explore other partnerships as a viable model for implementation of their mandate. He noted the pivotal role played by URSB in the Government’s vision of transforming the country from a subsistence to a modern economy through formalization of businesses.

The Board Chairman, Amb. Butagira in his remarks said URSB has been growing tremendously over the last seven years listing the achievements that included decentralization of services that has enabled wider access to services across the country and the growth of Non Tax Revenue from 7.51bn in the 2011/2012 Financial Year to 56.8bn in 2018/19.

The Registrar General appreciated the Board of Directors for providing an enabling environment for URSB to implement its Strategic Development Plan that laid out the aspirations of the institution across board.

He further underscored the need for technology driven processes which had resulted in the All-Digital-All-Online by 2020 strategy. The Registrar General said this would relate to areas of service turn-around management, electronic records management, online registration of business, marriage returns filing, information sharing and collaboration.

The RG also emphasised the need for integration of information systems among all players in the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS) as a mechanism for improving effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery.

Kamuntu further thanked URSB for the warm welcome and said he is was eager to support the institution since he was impressed with the level of commitment to service delivery especially in formalizing the economy.

The Minister added that URSB contributed to improved access to services in the Justice sector and facilitated citizen empowerment through their other mandate like registration of marriages.