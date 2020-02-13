Crime cases are on a rise in the south western region of the country as three are murdered in the districts of Rubanda, Kabale and Rukungiri.

Mutareba Jackson male aged 52 Mukiga of Garuka cell, Kikarara parish, Bwambara sub county Rukungiri district died allegedly after being poisoned.

Its alleged that on the February 8, 20200 the deceased reported to the chairman that his wife Musimenta Christine, aged 23, had fallen in love with another man identified as Arinaitwe Ivan, and that the two were threatening to kill him.

The deceased wanted to take his wife back to her parents as she had misbehaved enough.

He thus informed the chairman to come to his home the following day to capture some information before he sends away his wife.

Moments before the agreed time, the chairman got information that Mutareba was dead lying behind his house.

His body was covered in vomit that the chairman suspected poison. Musimenta, as the prime suspect is in custody to assist in Investigations, inquiries at hand.

Similarly, Police in Rubanda is hunting for two suspects said to have assaulted a 21 years old man who died instantly.

The two suspects are; Dismus Biryomumisho and Ronald Mwembere both of Nangaro ward, Hamurwa town council Rubanda district who assaulted one Oscar Twinomujuni of the same address.

It’s alleged that the deceased was assaulted few minutes past midnight on 11/02/2020 meters along the route to his home. He was rushed to Hamurwa Health Center IV from where he was referred to Kabale Referral Hospital. He died moments later.

Efforts to trace for the suspects are underway to establish the cause of the fight.

In Kabale District, police is investigating circumstances under which a 63-year-old man was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants.

Michael Besigye hailed from Kashenyi village, Kicumbi parish, Kamuganguzi Sub county.

It’s alleged that he woke up at around 5 am to ease himself and didn’t re-enter the house until a woman found him in a pool of blood outside the toilet.

Brian Ampeire, the district police commander visited the scene where they found the deceased with a slit throat. A panga with blood stains was found in the toilet.

Unfortunately, the family members had removed him from the scene, bathed him, washed the clothes he was putting on and tempered with the scene which rises suspicion of suspected murder although they claim that he could have committed suicide or otherwise.