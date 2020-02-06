President Yoweri Museveni has for the second time in three months urged wetland encroachers to vacate or face the law.

In November last year, the President ordered developers in wetlands and forest reserves across the country to vacate as part of efforts to fight the adverse effects of climate change.

He reiterated the call on Thursday, February 6, 2020 during the Tarehe Sita celebrations saying he will not just sit around as people encroach on wetlands before directing that encroachers leave immediately.

“Our greatest wealth is good soils, good climate and a lot of water,” he says.

He added; “As we celebrate the peace brought by the UPDF, we must change our society. The ones with land must engage in food security and commercial agriculture. The others who don’t have land can be involved in factories or services like boda boda and ICT.”

This year’s celebrations in Nakaseke District were held under the theme: “Consolidating the UPDF Strategic Partnership with the People to Guard the Gains of Liberation.”

He also warned about people who have land but are only working for the stomach, arguing that the campaign should be working for food security and money.

“The four key drivers of Uganda’s economy are Commercial agriculture, industry, services and ICT. We shall have so much production if we commit to these sectors,” he added.

Earlier, Gen David Muhoozi, the Commander of Defence Forces said Uganda is peaceful, secure and will remain so due to the gallant sacrifice and commitment of the UPDF

“We have done well in three of core functions of the national defence. Uganda is now peaceful and secure and it will remain so. We have succeeded is we have been supporting our neighbouring countries in emergencies. And lastly, the UPDF have kept an enduring relation with the civilians,” he observed.

Tarehe Sita celebrations are rotational in nature to mark and recognize the heroic sacrifices that were gallantly exhibited by the 41 patriots (both combatants and non-combatants), who made the foundation upon which UPDF rests today as a Peoples’ Army.