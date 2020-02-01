The Uganda National Examinations Board on Friday released the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.
The ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni took place at the Office of the President in Kampala.
Out of the 337,697 candidates who sat for the final exams, 168,639 were male and 169,058 female at 3,531 centres. For the first time in history, more girls registered for last year’s exams than boys.
Mary Okwakol, Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) chairperson said the exams were conducted smoothly, free from leakage.
“Overall performance in the UCE 2019 examinations was better than that of the previous year. It improved from 87.2 per cent in 2018 to 92.2 per cent,” said Okwakol.
Dan Odongo, the UNEB Executive Secretary said that failure rate in the UCE examinations dropped to 7.8 per cent, from 12.8 per cent in the previous year. Therefore 92.2 of the candidates who sat for the exams can proceed to the next level of education.
Subjects wise, Odongo said that an overall improvement was realised in subjects like Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry and Art. While in the English language, History and commerce have a significant drop.
In Biology only 0.3 per cent of females passed at distinction levels but males were 0.7 per cent. At the credit level, females were 26.7 per cent and males were 36.2 per cent, Pass level females were 67.3 per cent and males were 72.7 per cent.
In Physics, 0.2 per cent of females had distinctions and males were 10 per cent. 9.9 per cent of females passed with credit while males were 18.7 per cent, 40.2 per cent of females had passes and males were 53.5 per cent.
Chemistry, 2.1 per cent of males had the distinction as compared to 0.8 per cent females. 18.8 per cent of males had credits but females were 12.3 per cent. At the pass level, males were 53.5 per cent while females were 40.2 per cent.
Mathematics, 2.3 per cent of females had distinctions and males were 5.5 per cent. 27.6 per cent of females had credits lower than males with a difference of 10 per cent since 37.6 per cent of males had credits. At the pass level, females were 57.8 per cent and males were 63.6 per cent.
In English, the story changed as females lead at all levels, at distinction level females were 0.6 per cent while males were 0.5 per cent. At the credit level, females were 37.8 per cent while males were 34.2 per cent, Pass level 78.4 per cent were females while 76 per cent were males.
However, Odongo noted that although there was an improved performance in sciences, there is still a challenge in overall pass level for science subjects especially Physics and Chemistry where nearly half of the candidates have not achieved a minimum pass 8 level.
Here are the best UCE students who scored aggregate 8 in 8:
|NUMBER
|CANDIDATE
|AGG
|SCH
|1
|OMARA ARNOLD
|8
|ST. MARY’S COLLEGE, KISUBI. WAKISO
|2
|ZAVUGA OWEN NSUBUGA
|8
|ST. MARY’S COLLEGE, KISUBI. WAKISO
|3
|KIBUUKA MICHEAL
|8
|ST. MARY’S SECH KITENDE. WAKISO
|4
|TWESIGYE GODSFAVOUR
|8
|ST. MARY’S SECH KITENDE. WAKISO
|5
|WAMUNDU HUMPHREY
|8
|ST. MARY’S SECH KITENDE. WAKISO
|6
|MWESIGWA DANIEL
|8
|ST. MARY’S SECH KITENDE. WAKISO
|7
|KIRUNGI JONATHAN
|8
|NAJJEMBE HOMELAND SS LUGAZA. BUIKWE
|8
|AKEBA DERRICK
|8
|ST. MARY’S COLLEGE LUGAZI. BUIKWE
|9
|AKORAGYE CLEVOUS
|8
|LIGHT SECH SCH, NABUBARE. BUSHENYI
|10
|NSAMBA ISMAIL
|8
|MANDALA SEC SCH, HOIMA. HOIMA
|11
|TURINAWE HILLAY
|8
|ST. ANDREA KAHWA’S HOIMA. HOIMA
|12
|KHARONO MERCY
|8
|IGANGA SECH SCH. IGANGA.
|13
|MUTESI SARAH
|8
|IGANGA SECH SCH. IGANGA.
|14
|NABIRYE MERCY
|8
|IGANGA SECH SCH. IGANGA.
|15
|NAULA ELIZABETH
|8
|IGANGA SECH SCH. IGANGA.
|16
|WANYAMA ROGERS
|8
|BUSOGA COLLEGE, MWIRI. JINJA
|17
|OCAN WALTER
|8
|BP. CIPRIANO KIHANGIRE SEC SCH. KAMPALA
|18
|OLINGA EDIMOND
|8
|BP. CIPRIANO KIHANGIRE SEC SCH. KAMPALA
|19
|NAULA HABIBA ABASS
|8
|KAWEMPE MUSLIM SEC SCH. KAMPALA
|20
|BYAMUGISHA RADLEY
|8
|MAKARERE COLLEGE SCH. KAMPALA
|21
|MUKISA ELIAS NSEREKO
|8
|MENGO SECH. KAMPALA
|22
|OKOTH JACOB
|8
|MENGO SECH. KAMPALA
|23
|NSANJA NOAH
|8
|MENGO SECH. KAMPALA
|24
|BAMUHAMYA RACHEAL
|8
|NABISUNSA GIRLS’ SCH. KAMPALA
|25
|KADONDI NORAH
|8
|NABISUNSA GIRLS’ SCH. KAMPALA
|26
|ERIKOSI PETER JUNIOR
|8
|KIGUMBA PARENTS SEC SCH. KIRYANDONGO
|27
|ASIANUT SAMUEL
|8
|NDEJJE SEC SCH. LUWEERO
|28
|MUNNU W. MIRAM
|8
|NDEJJE SEC SCH. LUWEERO
|29
|OTIM TIMOTHY GRACE
|8
|NDEJJE SEC SCH. LUWEERO
|30
|KASUJJA STUART
|8
|BLESSED SACRAMENT, KIMANYA. MASAKA
|31
|KUKIRIZA SINAI
|8
|BLESSED SACRAMENT, KIMANYA. MASAKA
|32
|SSENTUUWA. A WAHED
|8
|BLESSED SACRAMENT, KIMANYA. MASAKA
|33
|MASEREKA RUJUMBA
|8
|NTARE SCH. MBARARA
|34
|NGABONZIZA PATRICK
|8
|ST. PADRE PIO SEC SCH, BUSUNJU. MITYANA
|35
|WAMALA ABDUL JUNIOR
|8
|BISHOP’S SENIOR SCH, MUKONO. MUKONO
|36
|ESABA BRIAN SAMUEL
|8
|NAMILYANGO COLLEGE. MUKONO
|37
|KATENDE FRANCIS
|8
|OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO
|38
|MBUSA CHRISTOPHIER
|8
|OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO
|39
|NUWAMANYA DANIEL
|8
|OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO
|40
|ACELLAM FRANCIS OBIN
|8
|OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO
|41
|ASIIMWE PATRICK
|8
|OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO
|42
|CHEMUTAI ONISMAS
|8
|SEETA HIGH SCH
|43
|AWILONGOM GABRIELLA
|8
|SEETA HIGH SCH MUKONO. MUKONO
|44
|MUSOKE SHAFIK
|8
|SEROMA CHRISTIAN HIGH SCH. MUKONO
|45
|MUTEBI EDWARD
|8
|SEROMA CHRISTIAN HIGH SCH. MUKONO
|46
|KAMOTI TIMOTHY
|8
|ST. JOSEPH’S SS, NAGGALAMA. MUKONO
|47
|MAGEMBE JOSEPH
|8
|ST. JOSEPH’S SS, NAGGALAMA. MUKONO
|48
|OUMA DENIS MARK
|8
|ST. JOSEPH’S SS, NAGGALAMA. MUKONO
|49
|NANKABIRWA SHANITAH
|8
|ST. JOSEPH’S SS, NAGGALAMA. MUKONO
|50
|SSEKAJJA CHRISTOPHER
|8
|ST.LAWRENCE SEC SCH SSONDE. MUKONO
|51
|MUSINGUZI KENNETH
|8
|BUYANJA GRAMMER SCH. MUKONO
|52
|MAWANDA RAMADHAN
|8
|ST. CHARLES LWANGA, KASHEKURO. SHEEMA
|53
|OSAKA ARTHUR BRIAN
|8
|TESO COLLEGE ALOET. SOROTI
|54
|NAMYALO VICIOUS
|8
|ALLIANCE HIGH SCH, NANSANA. WAKISO
|55
|MAKOBA ISAAC
|8
|BETHANY HIGH SCH, NAALYA. WAKISO
|56
|SSEKABIRA FAROUK
|8
|BUDDO SEC SCH. WAKISO
|57
|SSENYONJO M, MATHIAS
|8
|BUDDO SEC SCH. WAKISO
|58
|NANNYONGA OLIVER
|8
|BULOOBA ROYAL COLLEGE. WAKISO
|59
|CHICCO AQRAM MANKE
|8
|CRANE HIGH SCH, BWERENGA. WAKISO
|60
|EMOI SIMON PETER
|8
|EXODUS COLLEGE SCH MMENDE. WAKISO
|61
|SSERUWAGI MUHAMMED
|8
|GOD’S WAY HIGH SCH, MAGANJO. WAKISO
|62
|SABAIDU JOEL
|8
|KENNEDY SEC SCH, KISUBI. WAKISO
|63
|MUSAAZI ARNOLD
|8
|KENNEDY SEC SCH, KISUBI. WAKISO
|64
|KLINT MARK LULE
|8
|KING’S COLLEGE, BUDDO. WAKISO
|65
|KITI BRIAN
|8
|KING’S COLLEGE, BUDDO. WAKISO
|66
|MUTEBI ETHAN TABS
|8
|KING’S COLLEGE, BUDDO. WAKISO
|67
|WATENGA BRIDGET
|8
|KYADDONDO SEC SCH. WAKISO
|68
|KATENYA SUDAIS
|8
|LIGHT ACADEMY SEC SCH. WAKISO
|69
|KIMULI HOPE ISAAC
|8
|LIGHT ACADEMY SEC SCH. WAKISO
|70
|LUMINSA DICKENS
|8
|LIGHT ACADEMY SEC SCH. WAKISO
|71
|MUJUNI ALFRED
|8
|LONDON COL, ST. LAWRENCE. WAKISO
|72
|DDUNGU EMERO
|8
|LONDON COL, ST. LAWRENCE. WAKISO
|73
|ABER BRENDA
|8
|MERRYLAND HIGH SCH, ENTEBBE. WAKISO
|74
|BWAMBALE ALFRED
|8
|MERRYLAND HIGH SCH, ENTEBBE. WAKISO
|75
|SSENDAZA PATRICK
|8
|MERRYLAND HIGH SCH, ENTEBBE. WAKISO
|76
|BUSINGYE GRACE
|8
|MUGWANYA SUMMIT COLLEGE WAKISO
|77
|OYO CLIFFORD
|8
|ST. KIZITO HIGH SCH, NAMUGONGO. WAKISO
|78
|NAKITENDE AISHA
|8
|ST. NOA’S GIRLS SEC SCH, ZZANA. WAKISO
|79
|NAMBAZIIRA JOSEPHINE
|8
|TRINITY COLLEGE NABBINGO. WAKISO
|80
|APIYO CYNTHIA
|8
|UGANDA MARTYRS COLLEGE, NAMUGONGO. WAKISO.
|81
|NSUBUGA PAUL LUCKY
|8
|UGANDA MARTYRS COLLEGE, NAMUGONGO. WAKISO.
|82
|RUKUNDO DAN
|8
|UGANDA MARTYRS COLLEGE, NAMUGONGO. WAKISO.
|83
|KIYINI ROBERT DESIRE
|8
|WAMPEWO NTAKKE. WAKISO.
