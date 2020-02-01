The Uganda National Examinations Board on Friday released the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

The ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni took place at the Office of the President in Kampala.

Out of the 337,697 candidates who sat for the final exams, 168,639 were male and 169,058 female at 3,531 centres. For the first time in history, more girls registered for last year’s exams than boys.

Mary Okwakol, Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) chairperson said the exams were conducted smoothly, free from leakage.

“Overall performance in the UCE 2019 examinations was better than that of the previous year. It improved from 87.2 per cent in 2018 to 92.2 per cent,” said Okwakol.

Dan Odongo, the UNEB Executive Secretary said that failure rate in the UCE examinations dropped to 7.8 per cent, from 12.8 per cent in the previous year. Therefore 92.2 of the candidates who sat for the exams can proceed to the next level of education.

Subjects wise, Odongo said that an overall improvement was realised in subjects like Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry and Art. While in the English language, History and commerce have a significant drop.

In Biology only 0.3 per cent of females passed at distinction levels but males were 0.7 per cent. At the credit level, females were 26.7 per cent and males were 36.2 per cent, Pass level females were 67.3 per cent and males were 72.7 per cent.



In Physics, 0.2 per cent of females had distinctions and males were 10 per cent. 9.9 per cent of females passed with credit while males were 18.7 per cent, 40.2 per cent of females had passes and males were 53.5 per cent.



Chemistry, 2.1 per cent of males had the distinction as compared to 0.8 per cent females. 18.8 per cent of males had credits but females were 12.3 per cent. At the pass level, males were 53.5 per cent while females were 40.2 per cent.



Mathematics, 2.3 per cent of females had distinctions and males were 5.5 per cent. 27.6 per cent of females had credits lower than males with a difference of 10 per cent since 37.6 per cent of males had credits. At the pass level, females were 57.8 per cent and males were 63.6 per cent.



In English, the story changed as females lead at all levels, at distinction level females were 0.6 per cent while males were 0.5 per cent. At the credit level, females were 37.8 per cent while males were 34.2 per cent, Pass level 78.4 per cent were females while 76 per cent were males.



However, Odongo noted that although there was an improved performance in sciences, there is still a challenge in overall pass level for science subjects especially Physics and Chemistry where nearly half of the candidates have not achieved a minimum pass 8 level.

Here are the best UCE students who scored aggregate 8 in 8:

NUMBER CANDIDATE AGG SCH 1 OMARA ARNOLD 8 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE, KISUBI. WAKISO 2 ZAVUGA OWEN NSUBUGA 8 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE, KISUBI. WAKISO 3 KIBUUKA MICHEAL 8 ST. MARY’S SECH KITENDE. WAKISO 4 TWESIGYE GODSFAVOUR 8 ST. MARY’S SECH KITENDE. WAKISO 5 WAMUNDU HUMPHREY 8 ST. MARY’S SECH KITENDE. WAKISO 6 MWESIGWA DANIEL 8 ST. MARY’S SECH KITENDE. WAKISO 7 KIRUNGI JONATHAN 8 NAJJEMBE HOMELAND SS LUGAZA. BUIKWE 8 AKEBA DERRICK 8 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE LUGAZI. BUIKWE 9 AKORAGYE CLEVOUS 8 LIGHT SECH SCH, NABUBARE. BUSHENYI 10 NSAMBA ISMAIL 8 MANDALA SEC SCH, HOIMA. HOIMA 11 TURINAWE HILLAY 8 ST. ANDREA KAHWA’S HOIMA. HOIMA 12 KHARONO MERCY 8 IGANGA SECH SCH. IGANGA. 13 MUTESI SARAH 8 IGANGA SECH SCH. IGANGA. 14 NABIRYE MERCY 8 IGANGA SECH SCH. IGANGA. 15 NAULA ELIZABETH 8 IGANGA SECH SCH. IGANGA. 16 WANYAMA ROGERS 8 BUSOGA COLLEGE, MWIRI. JINJA 17 OCAN WALTER 8 BP. CIPRIANO KIHANGIRE SEC SCH. KAMPALA 18 OLINGA EDIMOND 8 BP. CIPRIANO KIHANGIRE SEC SCH. KAMPALA 19 NAULA HABIBA ABASS 8 KAWEMPE MUSLIM SEC SCH. KAMPALA 20 BYAMUGISHA RADLEY 8 MAKARERE COLLEGE SCH. KAMPALA 21 MUKISA ELIAS NSEREKO 8 MENGO SECH. KAMPALA 22 OKOTH JACOB 8 MENGO SECH. KAMPALA 23 NSANJA NOAH 8 MENGO SECH. KAMPALA 24 BAMUHAMYA RACHEAL 8 NABISUNSA GIRLS’ SCH. KAMPALA 25 KADONDI NORAH 8 NABISUNSA GIRLS’ SCH. KAMPALA 26 ERIKOSI PETER JUNIOR 8 KIGUMBA PARENTS SEC SCH. KIRYANDONGO 27 ASIANUT SAMUEL 8 NDEJJE SEC SCH. LUWEERO 28 MUNNU W. MIRAM 8 NDEJJE SEC SCH. LUWEERO 29 OTIM TIMOTHY GRACE 8 NDEJJE SEC SCH. LUWEERO 30 KASUJJA STUART 8 BLESSED SACRAMENT, KIMANYA. MASAKA 31 KUKIRIZA SINAI 8 BLESSED SACRAMENT, KIMANYA. MASAKA 32 SSENTUUWA. A WAHED 8 BLESSED SACRAMENT, KIMANYA. MASAKA 33 MASEREKA RUJUMBA 8 NTARE SCH. MBARARA 34 NGABONZIZA PATRICK 8 ST. PADRE PIO SEC SCH, BUSUNJU. MITYANA 35 WAMALA ABDUL JUNIOR 8 BISHOP’S SENIOR SCH, MUKONO. MUKONO 36 ESABA BRIAN SAMUEL 8 NAMILYANGO COLLEGE. MUKONO 37 KATENDE FRANCIS 8 OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO 38 MBUSA CHRISTOPHIER 8 OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO 39 NUWAMANYA DANIEL 8 OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO 40 ACELLAM FRANCIS OBIN 8 OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO 41 ASIIMWE PATRICK 8 OUR LADY OF AFRICA SEC SCH. MUKONO 42 CHEMUTAI ONISMAS 8 SEETA HIGH SCH 43 AWILONGOM GABRIELLA 8 SEETA HIGH SCH MUKONO. MUKONO 44 MUSOKE SHAFIK 8 SEROMA CHRISTIAN HIGH SCH. MUKONO 45 MUTEBI EDWARD 8 SEROMA CHRISTIAN HIGH SCH. MUKONO 46 KAMOTI TIMOTHY 8 ST. JOSEPH’S SS, NAGGALAMA. MUKONO 47 MAGEMBE JOSEPH 8 ST. JOSEPH’S SS, NAGGALAMA. MUKONO 48 OUMA DENIS MARK 8 ST. JOSEPH’S SS, NAGGALAMA. MUKONO 49 NANKABIRWA SHANITAH 8 ST. JOSEPH’S SS, NAGGALAMA. MUKONO 50 SSEKAJJA CHRISTOPHER 8 ST.LAWRENCE SEC SCH SSONDE. MUKONO 51 MUSINGUZI KENNETH 8 BUYANJA GRAMMER SCH. MUKONO 52 MAWANDA RAMADHAN 8 ST. CHARLES LWANGA, KASHEKURO. SHEEMA 53 OSAKA ARTHUR BRIAN 8 TESO COLLEGE ALOET. SOROTI 54 NAMYALO VICIOUS 8 ALLIANCE HIGH SCH, NANSANA. WAKISO 55 MAKOBA ISAAC 8 BETHANY HIGH SCH, NAALYA. WAKISO 56 SSEKABIRA FAROUK 8 BUDDO SEC SCH. WAKISO 57 SSENYONJO M, MATHIAS 8 BUDDO SEC SCH. WAKISO 58 NANNYONGA OLIVER 8 BULOOBA ROYAL COLLEGE. WAKISO 59 CHICCO AQRAM MANKE 8 CRANE HIGH SCH, BWERENGA. WAKISO 60 EMOI SIMON PETER 8 EXODUS COLLEGE SCH MMENDE. WAKISO 61 SSERUWAGI MUHAMMED 8 GOD’S WAY HIGH SCH, MAGANJO. WAKISO 62 SABAIDU JOEL 8 KENNEDY SEC SCH, KISUBI. WAKISO 63 MUSAAZI ARNOLD 8 KENNEDY SEC SCH, KISUBI. WAKISO 64 KLINT MARK LULE 8 KING’S COLLEGE, BUDDO. WAKISO 65 KITI BRIAN 8 KING’S COLLEGE, BUDDO. WAKISO 66 MUTEBI ETHAN TABS 8 KING’S COLLEGE, BUDDO. WAKISO 67 WATENGA BRIDGET 8 KYADDONDO SEC SCH. WAKISO 68 KATENYA SUDAIS 8 LIGHT ACADEMY SEC SCH. WAKISO 69 KIMULI HOPE ISAAC 8 LIGHT ACADEMY SEC SCH. WAKISO 70 LUMINSA DICKENS 8 LIGHT ACADEMY SEC SCH. WAKISO 71 MUJUNI ALFRED 8 LONDON COL, ST. LAWRENCE. WAKISO 72 DDUNGU EMERO 8 LONDON COL, ST. LAWRENCE. WAKISO 73 ABER BRENDA 8 MERRYLAND HIGH SCH, ENTEBBE. WAKISO 74 BWAMBALE ALFRED 8 MERRYLAND HIGH SCH, ENTEBBE. WAKISO 75 SSENDAZA PATRICK 8 MERRYLAND HIGH SCH, ENTEBBE. WAKISO 76 BUSINGYE GRACE 8 MUGWANYA SUMMIT COLLEGE WAKISO 77 OYO CLIFFORD 8 ST. KIZITO HIGH SCH, NAMUGONGO. WAKISO 78 NAKITENDE AISHA 8 ST. NOA’S GIRLS SEC SCH, ZZANA. WAKISO 79 NAMBAZIIRA JOSEPHINE 8 TRINITY COLLEGE NABBINGO. WAKISO 80 APIYO CYNTHIA 8 UGANDA MARTYRS COLLEGE, NAMUGONGO. WAKISO. 81 NSUBUGA PAUL LUCKY 8 UGANDA MARTYRS COLLEGE, NAMUGONGO. WAKISO. 82 RUKUNDO DAN 8 UGANDA MARTYRS COLLEGE, NAMUGONGO. WAKISO. 83 KIYINI ROBERT DESIRE 8 WAMPEWO NTAKKE. WAKISO.