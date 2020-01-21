RelatedPosts No Content Available

Cavendish University Uganda (CUU) has released plans for their forth coming 9th Graduation ceremony which will be held at Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo on March 27, 2020.

The Nsambya-based university will be awarding over 1,000 students with Bachelor’s and Master degrees from various faculties like Business and Management, Science and Technology, Socio-Economic Science and Law.

Themed ‘Research and Innovation as a tool for growth and development’, this graduation event will be officiated by the University’s Chancellor H.E Benjamin Mkapa, the former President of the Republic of Tanzania.

During the presser held at the University on Friday, Prof John Mugisha, the Vice Chancellor, said graduation is always a very important event for the University because it’s witnessed, and brings together all stake holders like parents, Ministers, Professors, Diplomats among others.

“This year we have produced something new, all our graduates will be taking home what we call the CUU Pledge of excellence and innovation, this means that they have accepted responsibility to go out and add value in whatever they do,” he said.

Mugisha said that this event will also see Prof Mary Okwakol, the Executive Director of National Council for Higher Education (NCHS), and educate graduands more about the benefits of research and innovation.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Olive Sabiiti announced that the University awarded 21 Merit, Leadership and Exemplary Performance Scholarships, and they were given to applicants for the 2020 January intake.

She said that these Scholarships cover 100 percent tuition and functional fees and are only available to first year students.

“The Scholarship are awarded based on academic quality, leadership and exemplary performance orientation. This year a total of 60 scholarship shall be awarded and we will continue to build on that as we respond to the need, interest, and lifestyles of our students in line with our academic model,” she said.

She noted that for one to acquire a scholarship, they must have three principle passes in Uganda Advanced Certificate Exams (UACE), six passes in Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), 12 minimum points from UACE, and that person is also subjected to the English and Math aptitude test before acquiring the scholarship.

Sabiiti said that they offer this scholarships not to add on the University’s population, but it’s the tool they use to transform society through education and scholarship are still available thought the year in each intake for anyone who has the said qualifications/requirements.

One of the scholarship winners Caroline Nanvuma, said that she always yearned to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Law but had not finances to facility her studies till when CUU offer her a chance to take on her dream course for free. She further encouraged her fellow scholarship winners to not take this opportunity for granted because many people are looking for it.

The University also introduced three more courses which include, Master of Project Management, Bachelors in Software Engineering and Bachelors in Economics and Statistics.





Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com

