The Auditor General’s report of 2018/2019 has pinned the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) for not registering government lands which has caused a lot of losses to the government while paying people to vacate from it.

The report which was handed over to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga last week shows that land belonging to Dairy Development Authority, Uganda Police and Ministry of Agriculture is fully occupied by squatters who cannot be removed till they are paid.

The report also show that ULC has not done enough to register all government land reason why it has given out government land to private entities.

This gross negligence has caused the loss of money following court orders after the same commission cancels land titles given to private entities.

In the Financial Year 2018/2019, the government was fined over Shs19,496,000,000 on one of the lands which were given out by the commission.

John Muwanga, the Auditor General in his resolution asked the commission to work hand in hand with all government ministries and collect all documents concerning all their lands to avoid such mistakes which cause losses to the government every year.

In the same space, he also asked the Ministry of Finance to allocate money to the commission to carry out a land survey of every government land.

The report came in time when many government officials are pinned to have taken government land. Late last year, Parliament forced the then minister of Justice and Constitution Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otaffire to table documents showing how he acquired the land where there government’s farm of enjeru.