President Yoweri Museveni has extended the contract of Eng Andrew Kitaka as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Acting Executive Director.

Kitaka will serve more six months as the President looks forward to appoint substantive Executive Director.

“…I am pleased to inform you that his excellency the President has, in exercise of the powers vested in him under Article 172 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Uganda directed that your appointment as KCCA executive director scale KCCA1 be extended for a period of six months with effect from December 18, 2019 to June 18 2020,” Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service wrote to Eng Kitaka on January 10, 2020.

“In the event that a substantive executive director of KCCA is appointed before the expiry of the six months, the appointment shall automatically lapse,” she added.

Kitaka was appointed KCCA Acting Executive Director on December 18, 2018.

The move followed the resignation of Jennifer Musisi, after serving in the position for seven years.

In her December 18 letter, former Kampala Minister Beti Kamya said she assigned Kitaka to perform the duties of the executive director as a way of ensuring continuity and smooth running of the city, as they wait for President Museveni to appoint Musisi’s replacement.

Musisi announced her exit on October 15, 2018 and submitted her resignation letter to President Museveni, indicating she would vacate office on December 15.