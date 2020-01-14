A ‘mole’ crisis has hit People Power, leaving top administrators of the political pressure group, concerned.

On Sunday evening, Watchdog websites, understands, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine called a crisis meeting of top executives of people power at home in Magere, in Wakiso district, to discuss a leaked facebook memo that some of the top honchos in the pressure group were actually ‘moles’.

On Monday, this website has learned, Kyagulanyi called all accused people and tough decisions have to be made.

It is not the first-time reports that several people surrounding the new political bird, Bobi Wine, were ‘trading’ him.

People Power insiders who defected publicly such as Full Figure, Salvado Idringi among others, said, Bobi Wine was up for sale by some greedy people, who were sidestepping their boss and working with the ruling party to undermine the pro change movement.

The coordinator of People Power in Greater Mukono Kaweesa Kaweesa, spilled the beans on the weekend via his Facebook page on the link https://bit.ly/30mxnlC

Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine reacted by calling a crisis meeting at his home to address the matter.

Kaweesa Kaweesa who said he stands by his words, wrote, a highly charged post titled, “THE PEOPLE POWER OPPORTUNISTS KILLING HON KYAGULANYI POLITICALLY”.

The coordinator who first wrote that “NRM has infiltrated power to a tune of 75%”.

“In its short lifespan so far, PP has graduated into the most NRM mole infested group composed of more “ABANONYI” (self-seekers) at her forefront than change agents, a fact always covered up by members who spend more time attacking other change agents and praising Bobi.” Kaweesa wrote naming among others, Bobi Wine’s brother Nyanzi Ssentamu, Mugisha Muntu of Alliance for National Transformation, MP Latif Sebagala, Councillor Ssegirinya Mohammed and activist Bigirwa Moses.

Kaweesa Kaweesa ended by calling upon pro change activists to liberate Bobi Wine from opportunists and moles.

“We need to stop praising Bobi, we need to help weed moles off him for the change we want.”

Kaweesa fired his guns first on a one Majjembere who described as a “renown” People power activist who was seen shamelessly walking side by side with President Museveni.

“Majjembere was introduced into PP hierarchy by Mr Ssempebwa Mayor Kasangati town council! Within people power ranks he works closely with one Apollo aka “sweetie apple” who is the aide to Mr Ssempembwa the mayor of Kasangati!!”

By extension, Kaweesa also believe Mr Ssempembwa could be a ‘mole’ in People Power.

“Apollo aka “sweetie apple” and Majambere operate a WhatsApp group called “TEAM DISSENTERS” which is basically composed of people within PP ranks who have been recruited into NRM from within. Majambere himself is the sole administrator of that group.”

Kaweesa, in an abridged version, also wrote,

“Still within People Power ranks unknown to the public there is another code group called *Bali-bali*. Team bali bali on face value passes as a PP’s taskforce headed by Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu Bobi’s brother. Ssentamu recruited one Machete and Ssegujja into PP and directly assigned them this group, which also operates it’s whatsup group called *Bali-bali* Unlike Majjembere’s group recruiting for NRM, this is tasked with recruiting PP supporters into DP/NRM to support Norbert Mao’s presidential bid!!. The regime interest in this is dividing youth votes to different candidates. The biggest irony is that it’s headed by Chairman Nyanzi. In PP chairman Nyanzi discourages PP from building structures or even further mobilise people to register as voters especially in villages. He argues people especially known activists to register in K’la where he’ll stand as MP clearly ignoring the wide BOBI presidential bid. In that format many people have scrambled their way into PP hierarchy individually while Hon Kyagulanyi’s presidential bid stays static saves for theoretical social media praises and using his name to attack other opposition forces. This congestion of confusion was reflected in Hoima by-elections where facts were just sat on but it is known that NRM bought PP coordinators, and DR forms from senior PP poll handlers to aid it’s vote theft. From Hoima sale out members culprit PP members like Soudah Madada, Waiswa Mufumbiro and Ssegirinya Muhamed were chased out of the PP though it stayed salient. Late last year news filtered through of Moses Bigirwa’s betrayal of the cause and physical evidence was availed but ignored and silenced simply because exposing Bigirwa would crumble the whole PP setup because he knew all inner banonyi activities and individuals at Magere. Though chased from Magere, this wascalso swept under the carpet just to keep PP together though rotting with moles inside PP is stuck with such many people in its ranks it can’t dispose them off yet they can’t fully work for it simply bse they know the rot within and can tear apart the whole setup when exposed.

Kaweesa Kaweesa, continued to name people he called, *OPPORTUNISTIC CANDIDATE COORDINATORS*

“The biggest danger inside PP is Mugisha Muntu and his ANT party. Those ironically have a re-way entry into every PP activity at administrative level claiming to be allies fighting for freedom wiith PP yet destroying it from within (It’s this group behind malicious abuse to other change agents.) Mugisha Muntu’s dangerous political plan is to use PP in a queer alliance. Using this queer plan he want PP and Bobi support candidates on ANT ticket (actually all PP candidates might end up in ANT as PP is not registered) The plan is after 2021 elections Mugisha Muntu’s unpopular party will have MPs in parliament while Bobi has none meaning ANT will be bigger without any practical fight and PP WILL crash in its own game. Patricia Ssewungu is assigned condition of this group which works directly with state agents (She is implementing a regime move to fail Bobi consultation in northern Uganda.

Kaweesa said in Kawempe North Latif Ssebagala’s mission was to leave his seat and contest for Lord mayor and his post was being prepared for a one Salim Sserunkuuma whose wife is the woman MP for Nakaseke on NRM ticket.

“The regime bought him a plot at Ttula Kawempe from where he operates a crappy business called “EDDY properties” dealing in buying and reselling old staff.” Kaweesa Kaweesa states. “Using the excess state funds, he has set up his own PP task force, bought them a car and sprays cash to PP youth in search for MP seat just using Kyagulanyi/PP for his mobilisation while kicking him off the presidential bid!” The other names are James Mubiru of Rubaga north and a one Bukenya Bonny who lives in Kyabando who is vying for a councillorship post on PP ticket.