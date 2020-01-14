Former Senior Presidential Advisor on Media Issues Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said he is lucky to be alive, follwoing over six weeks of illness.

Mirundi, who was admitted to Kisubi Hospital along Entebbe Road in critical condition late last year, also said he can now walk, but on bare feet.

“I graduated from using a wheel chair to walking while leaning against a wall,” he told Bashir Kazibwe during the ‘One on One with Tamale Mirundi’ show on Tuesday.

He also intimated that the mafia is still after him but because of the love Ugandans have shown him, he will live to see many more years.

He had earlier, from his hospital bed, said refused to be admitted to any Ugandan hospital allegedly in fear for his life that ‘mafia’ could use that chance to finish him off. He was later convinced to seek medical attention at the Catholic founded hospital Kisubi.

“My Kidney is still fine. The Liver is very okay. What doctors are worried about are the lungs,” he said.

The contreversial former journalist also asked Ugandans to try and find out the whereabouts of Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

“Where is Oulanyah?” he asked. “How come when (Speaker) Rebecca Kadaga falls sick everyone gets to know but no one is asking about the where Oulanyah is. Find out,” he added, falling short of saying the Deputy Speaker is out of the country for medical attention.

It was later revealed he was fine.