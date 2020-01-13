President Yoweri Museveni has today .January 13, 2020 presided over the swearing-in of new ministers at State House, Entebbe.

The President cautioned them against involvement in corruption. He also said the youthful appointees to Cabinet should learn from their older colleagues and serve the country diligently.

The ministers sworn in are: Rafael Magyezi (Local government) & Judith Nabakooba (ICT). State ministers: Beatrice Anywar (Environment), Helen Adoa (Fisheries), Robinah Nabanjja (Health), Denis Obua (Sports), Peter Ogwang (ICT) and Molly Kamukama (Economic Monitoring).

Last week, the Appointments Committee of Parliament vetted the nine new ministers nominated by the President during a Cabinet reshuffle in December 2019.

The Constitution provides that Cabinet and other or state ministers shall be appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament from among Members of Parliament or persons qualified to be elected Members of Parliament.

Parliament Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, chaired the Committee on Appointments sitting on Friday 3 January 2020, the first meeting of any committee of the House or plenary in the new year.

Although the President made several changes in the reshuffle, it is only the persons new to the Cabinet that were required to appear before the House Committee as the others got their approval when they were first nominated.

Meanwhile, Jackson Kafuzi (Kyaka South) who was appointed Deputy Attorney General has not been abel to swear-in since his appointment was temporarily halted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee pending proof of his record as a successful High Court advocate.