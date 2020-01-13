Veteran sports commentator Yusuf Baliruno ‘of Uganda’ has threatened to sue CBS FM over salary arrears.

Through his lawyers, Baliruno says as an employee of CBS since January 2004 to date, he has been operating in ‘a not conducive, unacceptable and disturbing environment’.

“….and in circumstances as any employee of his caliber isn’t expected and /or ought to have been exposed to. Our client has a very big milestone to CBS FM station as well as the Buganda Kingdom but the manner in which his grievances and wage issues have been handled is wanting and not satisfactory to an employee of such a big brand such as CBS Ltd,” Baliruno’s lawyers told CBS’s Human Resource Manager in a letter last week.

Baliruno has been working at the Buganda-owned radio station for the last 16 years without being put on a pay roll.

“Our client has worked for such a period notwithstanding the undesirable working conditions without pay but only surviving on allowances of Shs100,000 per month that has crippled his entire life and his financial status as an employee.”

Now Baliruno wants CBS to compensate him Shs300 million or the risks to be dragged in the Courts of law.

“Our client made incessant demands and employed all possible amicable ways to have his grievances settled and handled in a professional and humane manner to have him put on the pay roll and have him treated with due courtesy but tono avail,” Baliruno’s lawyers said.

It should be recalled that last year, the same radio station was accused of abandoning Baliruno who was battling cancer.

Baliruno had been suffering from the deadly disease and he was paying for his treatment until he ran out of finances.

According to one of his relatives who preferred anonymity, they had tried to do whatever they could to treat Baliruno but the medication was too expensive for them to afford since the patient had stopped working sometime back.

“We have tried to approach his bosses at the Mengo-based radio station but they have not helped us. It’s only his friends at a personal level at CBS that have tried to assist him financially,” Baliruno’s relative revealed last year.

A few days later CBS came out to defend self over the allegations.

The CBS Programmes Director Abbey Mukiibi said as a station they were there for Baliruno through thick and thin and had provided support in all ways possible.

“Baliruno has been down for over a year and at CBS we have been there for him through thick and thin and we have provided support in all ways. We took him to Kiruddu hospital but unfortunately some people took advantage of the situation to create the confusion.

“As somebody who has been with him through his year of sickness, what Yusuf needs is a counselor to advise him live positively because every time he feels better he gets off his drugs and he inevitably goes into that condition his in now. So, as CBS management and staff, we have been there for him and will continue doing so.”