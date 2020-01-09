The freedom walk code named Afrika Kwetu, has taken its toll on trekkers, with most, including the chief walker, President Yoweri Museveni opting to board vehicles to the final destination.

According to the organisers, trekkers were meant to cover a distance of around 50-60 kilometres from Butorogo in the Mubende district to Kasambya in Kakumiro district on Wednesday.

However, unlike other days where trekkers walked all the distance, on the fifth-day they didn’t bother to walk instead they got vehicles which took them to from Butorogo to Kasambya.

Even on the sixth-day – Thursday – sources told watchdoguganda.com that trekkers walked a short distance and boarded vehicles up to Birembo, the last comping post where they will spend a night.

On Friday President Museveni is to address journalists at 9:00 am explaining how the entire walk has been and it’s significance towards the liberation of Uganda.

The Africa Kwetu trek begun on Saturday last week, starting from Garamba village, Wakiso district through to Nakaseke, Kiboga, Mityana, Mubende Kasanda up Kakumiro where the journey is to be ended.

In a statement issued on January 5, President Museveni explained the significance of why they started from Garamba-Birembo.

“The Garamba-Birembo portion, nevertheless, has some interesting elements, especially the elements of endurance, manoeuvre, concealment, even when there was a leakage; and successful deception to counter-the leakage of information and a slower tempo of momentum then, previously estimated; and achieving surprise in spite of the leakage,” he said.

He added that through radio calls, he communicated with Gen Saleh Salim in parts of Birembo 8 miles from Kasambya. Museveni said that this operation followed their successful raid of Kabamba Barracks where they acquired guns on 31 December 1984 including 650 artilleries that helped them in the war.

At first, this trek was organised to commemorate the heroic sacrifices of Uganda’s freedom fighters and also sensitising the country’s youth ‘Bazukulu’ about the struggle for power in the 1980s.

However, on the third day, the objective changed to mobilising people to get out of poverty.