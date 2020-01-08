The long-awaited day for the prophecies of Elvis Mbonye of the Zoe Ministries for 2020 came to pass on Tuesday, January 7.

Mbonye who said a number of things about Uganda’s future, decried the stubbornness of the leaders of the country who have refused to believe and postulate before him.

“The only way to change this is to come here and submit here,” he said.

He said, if Ugandan leaders don’t repent, doom was hovering over the country.

“What a shame its leaders… Uganda I cry for you, I am telling you with my heart how can God send you such a prophet and you are now in your homes taking tea haha,” said Mbonye, who later unleashed his predictions of 2020.

The following is what Mbonye says will characterize events that are going to shape Uganda this year.

Mbonye said “nations shall reject” Uganda, and “Donors are going to close the taps.” He says there will be news of bankruptcy everywhere.

Below are the things Mbonye says are going to happen in Uganda: A property scandals Mbonye said there is going to be a scandal around the ownership of properties in Uganda. He said owners of buildings and companies whose true ownership wasn’t known before will be revealed. He said the news will create a chain of findings for this and that which would lead to the collapse of the property market. A big name to be hospitalized Mbonye also said that someone prominent will be taken on a sick leave for about two weeks, adding that when they get out will be a subject of his prayers. Registration scandal There is something to do with registration scandal in NIRA. Mbonye said a big scandal will happen in the parastatal charged with registration of citizens, residents and visitors in Uganda. Bush fires turn a next page on Uganda Mbonye who didn’t divulge details of the bush fire told his followers that bush fires will consume Uganda. “I thought there is no bush fire in Uganda, but in Australia. But note it down. If it happens. It will reveal to you to end of these things and a beginning of something new”. A banking crisis to hit Uganda Mbonye said, “I saw something also in the nation. It had something to do with banking. A crisis in the banking area. The things come and they are not supposed to come out. There is a lot of talking about banking. I started to see the men that were planning. The men were divided into systems. They were planning together, and while they were planning one from them jumped out.”