Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has been arrested by Police.

The legislator’s consultative meeting was first blocked before being taken to Kasangati Police Station.

Police also arrested a number People Power coordinators as it continues to heavily deploy at Our Lady Of Good Counsel Gayaza, Catholic Parish a place scheduled to host Bobi Wine’s first consultative meeting.

Those arrested include Kasangati mayor Tony Ssempebwa who heads Bobi Wine‘s elections teams.

The meeting was supposed to take place today Monday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza, Catholic Parish.

According to Police, the organizers didn’t follow the requirements to have such a meeting and they have since ordered tent and music service providers off the place arguing the grounds are open and consultations should be in closed spaces.

Last month, the Electoral Commission cleared Bobi Wine to start countrywide consultations ahead of the 2021 elections. The 37 year old had already declared his intentions to stand against President Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for the last 33 years.

An itinerary issued by Bobi Wine last week indicated that he was to start his consultations on Monday, January 6 at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Gayaza in Kyadondo East. On Tuesday he will move to Da Covenant hotel Grounds in Gulu, Grand Pacific hotel in Lira on Wednesday, Lavic Country Resort in Adjumani on Thursday, Praford New Vocational Institute in Yumbe on Friday, Heritage Courts hotel in Arua on Saturday and Dreamland motel in Zombo district on Sunday.