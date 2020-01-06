On Saturday President Museveni together with other bush war comrades, veterans, National Resistance Movement leaning youth as well as other well-wishers started a historical trek code-named ‘Africa Kwetu’.

The 195-kilometre walk started from Galamba, in Wakiso district and is expected to end on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Birembo in Kibaale district.

According to the organisers, the trek is intended to commemorate the heroic sacrifices of Uganda’s freedom fighters.

However, according to Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, the trek is a wastage of country’s resources which would have been used to do other things.

“This (trek) is part of the wasteful ventures government is undertaking in order to boost Museveni’s dwindling support among Ugandans. My advice is, rather than spending taxpayers’ money on the so-called treks, Museveni should know time is up for him to leave power. Time for hoodwinking peasants has passed him. The peasants and everyone in Uganda are demanding change and no less,” he said.

Counsel Yusuf Nsibambi, an FDC activist and a Makerere University law don said the trek has consumed over Shs5bn which would have been used to refurbish hospitals or schools in villages or reconstruct poor roads.

“Shs5bn has been wasted, Nkozi hospital has been building a ward for accident causalities. Such money would be given in to support this cause. At Mulago hospital, the heart section, cancer section have been built for over 10 years yet they only need Shs3bn. So if you look what is being done, it shows clearly that this government has no any direction,” said Nsibambi adding that making people walk what will they gain nothing.

He added that since Museveni became a ‘Ssabagabe’, he is now challenging the Namugongo pilgrimage.

“Now people will start making a pilgrimage for Museveni and his government,” he said.

Joseph Ssewungo Gonzago from Kalungu East said that Museveni’s trek is intended to prove to his competitors that he is strong and also informing Ugandans who call him Mzee that he is still strong and he can walk.

Bugiri county MP Asuman Basalirwa slammed the trek as a “campaigning tool”.

“Ugandans deserve better than a president walking through a jungle. Time spent should be used for other important issues affecting the country especially how he plans to hand over power,” he said.

The President on Monday embarked on the third day of the trek from Kateera Hill,