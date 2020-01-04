Nine new cabinet ministers recently appointed by President Yoweri Museveni have vowed to work tirelessly to disapprove critics.

The ministers made the revelation after being vetted by parliament on Friday.

The nine ministers are Rapheal Magyezi who was appointed as minister of local government, Judith Nabakooba Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Peter Ogwang State Minister for ICT, Robinah Nabanja State Minister for Health (General Duties), Jackson Kafuzi Deputy Attorney General, Danis Hamison Obua State Minister for Sports, Molly Kamukama States Minister for Economic Monitoring, Hellen Adoa State Minister for Fisheries and Beatrice Anywar State Minister for environment.

While sharing his experience from the committee Magyezi said that he answered the question very well and he was sure he passed the vetting exercise well.

“My questions were mainly about local government issues and I had to tell them how am going to addressing such issues, the committee is chaired by madam Speaker and she was friendly and I think I performed well,” he said.

Igara West Member of Parliament however rubbished sentiments by the opposition that he was appointed Minister because of his role in tabling the Bill to remove the presidential age limit in 2017.

“I was appointed on merit and am competent enough to become minister for local government but if it’s only a reword for the Bill then it means without the Bill Magyezi does not qualify to be a minister that is not proper. I’m educated, I have worked in the Local Government for 26 years, I have served in the district as a planner, I have served in the ministry of local government as a senior economist, I have served in local government committee in Parliament, so I qualify,” he said.

On her part, Anywar also attacked the opposition for accusing her of being a hypocrite when she accepted the appointment of President Museveni in the Cabinet after many years of opposing him.

“I’m leaving that level and I’m working for the government for development, in opposition there no development, the opposition is there to guide the sitting government and then the sitting government makes the decision,” she said.

Anywar who was nicknamed Maama Mabira gained prominence when she came out and fought for it when the investor mehta wanted to take part of it and put sugarcane plantation in 2011.

However, she promised that appointing her a minister will not silence her fight for the environment.

“Ugandans must be sure I will keep speaking about the environment, I didn’t go to close my mouth, the president, or the government needs somebody who talks and give advice on how to go about certain things that is why I was given this docket,” she noted.