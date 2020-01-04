By Asan Kasingye

One day, I decided to take my community Policing radio talk show to Mama FM, in Kisaasi. I found a smashing beautiful young lady who interviewed me. We were separated by a glass. At the end of two hours, I realized that she had talent but was either too shy or nervous. I called her over as I walked to my car. I was an SSP then. I asked her whether she ever considered joining the Police. She said No. I encouraged her to join. She said she would think about it.

Later that year, we announced interviews for Cadets ASPs. I remembered her. I asked the CLO for that area to tell her to come to me in my office at Kibuli. She came. I remember her dressed in tight white pants and a matching blouse. I asked her to apply. She wanted to know why I was insisting. I told her that the questions she posed, her education level of Mass Communication and stature (X factor), fitted an officer in Public Relations. She would encourage more women to join and endear the public to the Police.

Fast forward, Judith Nabakooba joined in 2004. I was part of the team that trained her. I encouraged her. After graduating as a Cadet ASP, she joined PRO. I convinced the then IGP Gen. Katumba Wamala to appoint her there. Later in 2006, I was appointed PRO of the Police by the new IGP Gen. Kale Kayihura. She became my deputy. I taught her everything that there was especially confidence building. She dreaded facing the media. She fancied writing Press Releases. After 2008, the IGP appointed me CPC and Director in Police. I was now structurally bigger than the PRO job. He asked me who should replace me. I recommend SSP Gabriel Tibayungwa who had come back from Mission in Liberia and was working as a PRO in the Mission. IGP agreed. Gabriel didn’t stay long. He left again for UN and officially retired from the Police. The IGP invited me to his office as CPC to find out if I agreed with him that Judith becomes PRO. I said yes. Indeed she was by this time prolific. Was SP, and a good communicator. She was appointed and I too left CPC for INTERPOL.

Judith was a wonder to watch while communicating to the press. She was believable. She was the perfect PRO. Occassinally, I would call her over few issues in her statements. Later, she was dropped as PRO and made deputy CPC. Enanga replaced her.

While at INTERPOL, she called me that she wanted to stand for Woman MP, Mityana. I said yes, go for it. Her work as a Police Officer and PRO was the icing on the cake. She won. Went to Parliament and even chaired the powerful committee of Defence and Internal Affairs. They say, the rest is history. She’s now a Cabinet Minister in charge of ICT and Communication.

Moral of the story; young people should believe in themselves. Elders and seniors should identify, mentor young people and encourage them. They shouldn’t take advantage of them or discourage them. Young people with talents, don’t give up on your talents. Lastly, this business of abusing elders on social media should stop. You don’t know who is watching you and would recommend you for a life changing opportunity.