On Thursday, January 2, 2010, the Civil Division of the High Court under orders of Justice Lydia Mugambe announced the former Uganda Law Society President Ruth Sebatindira as the new Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL) administrator. Sebatindira has replaced Nelson Bemanya Twebaze, in role that has seen Mr Bemanya turn a villain in the role he came into as clean as Alps snow.

Justice Mugambe made the decision after a successful application filed by former employees of UTL under their umbrella organization, Uganda Contribution Employees Contributory Pension Scheme (UCECPS) challenging the current administration of Mr Bemanya.

In the petition, former UTL staff accused Bemanya of failing to collect the outstanding amounts due to the Telecom company from government departments. The ex-employees, who are among the creditors of UTL, also accused Bemanya of failing to find an investor who can recapitalize and operate the defunct Telecom company.

Justice Mugambe says that Sebatindira is a qualified and registered Practitioner possessing sufficient experience and expertise to safeguard the interests of all creditors of the company and she ordered Sebatindira’s appointment to take immediate effect.

Ruth Sebatindira studied law at Makerere university (1992-95) and completed her Diploma in legal practice at LDC (1995-96). She earned her LLM in 2001 from The University of Manchester, UK.

Sebatindira is a commercial/corporate litigator and a senior tax lawyer and founding partner of Ligomarc Advocates, a financial law firm based in Kampala. She has got vast experience of 18 years in commercial and corporate dispute resolution covering in different areas such as tax, lender enforcement actions, receivership, company liquidations, shareholders, trademarks and drug regulation.

Previously she worked as Tax Advisor with Deloitte & Touche, Kampala and with M/s Kalenge, Bwanika, Kimuli & Co. Advocates, a commercial litigation law firm in Kampala. By her efforts, the Uganda Law Society created the first-ever Female Lawyers Committee in its 57-year history to improve the standing and influence of female lawyers in the legal profession.

From 2013-2016 she served as President of the Uganda Law Society. Currently, much of her work has been in tax advisory, intellectual property and alternative dispute resolution.

Her other professional memberships include the International Fiscal Association, in the Netherlands, the International Bar Association, in the United Kingdom, the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators and the East Africa Law Society.

More about Sebatindira

Sebatindira is a Judicial Service Commissioner which advises the President of Uganda on the appointment of Judges. The body also exercises disciplinary control over Judicial officers and advises on the administration of Justice in Uganda.

She is a member of Uganda Law Society, East Africa Law Society, International Bar Association, International Fiscal Association and Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN).

Outside law, this accomplished lady is a Board Chair at Special Olympics Uganda which works to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities through Olympic-type sports.