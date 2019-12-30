Police in Kanungu district, south western Uganda is investigating circumstances under which one person was allegedly shot dead by the Uganda Prisons Security, and riffle recovered.

Bannet Musika, 22 from Rwembogo cell, Kiringa parish, Kambuga sub county in Kanungu District was shot dead after he turned wild to the prisons security that was re-arresting his brother, a prisoner, who had escaped from custody.

Its alleged that On 28/12/2019 at around 3pm while at Rwembogo cell, kiringa parish, Kambuga subcounty in Kanungu District, prison officers identified as Principal officer Obilia, Corporal Mwesigwa Ronald and No.14088 Warder Satya K. Victor, all prison staff of Kanungu prisons who were later joined by ASP Raphael Ogwal ,33 had gone to effect an re-arrest of one Nasasira Gilbert , 18 years who had escaped from custody.

Nasasira had allegedly escaped from Kanungu prison after being convicted for two years in 2017 on a case of grievous harm.

Preliminary reports indicate that when Nasasira was arrested, his family members resisted the arrest.

Nasasira’s biological brother, Musika allegedly brought a machete which he was using to cut logs and attempted to cut the Officer in charge ASP Ogwal Raphael but failed.

Musika, the deceased immediately ascended to Satya K. victor who was shooting in the air to scare away other members who had turned rowdy and was unfortunately shot near the left arm on the chest after coming close to him.

Musika was rushed to Kambuga hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.

POLICE ACTION

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson speaking to watchdog Uganda said Police visited the scene of crime and engaged the community who had turned violent to the family of one Ntegyerize Benson resident of the same address who is a complainant in a case of grievous harm.

They allegedly started destroying his property removing his doors and windows from his house and destroyed his house hold property, cutting down his banana plantation and cutting his animals.

The rifle AK 47 Number 56-5810839 with 22 rounds of ammunition was recovered and exhibited.

The Suspect was also arrested as Investigations continue.

This case has registered at Kanungu police under file number CRB 734/2019.