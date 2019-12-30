The District Internal Security Officer for Wakiso District Capt Paddy Baguma has urged UPDF recruits to consider the exemplary way the members of their recruitment teams have conducted themselves as the first lesson received in their military career.

The DISO who represented the Resident District Commissioner, Madame Rose Kirabira, was addressing 109 recruits who were selected from the over 2000 candidates who turned up to be recruited in the ongoing nationwide exercise by the UPDF on Sunday.

“I commend the Officers for their exemplary conduct over the last two days in Wakiso. That should provide you the recruits an important clue on the way you must conduct yourselves while serving in the Peoples’ Force, UPDF,” said Capt Baguma.

The DISO told the recruits that they should persevere the difficulties of training until a succceful end.

“You saw the thousands who turned up for recruitment with very good qualifications, same as yours but could all not be taken due to the limited vacancies. You are therefore urged to behave within the required standards so that you don’t waste the slot,” he added.

Brig Gen Winston Byaruhanga who is the head of the UPDF recruitment team five, and also the Commandant of Junior Staff and Command College, told the recruits that their recruitment date has marked a new beginning, the best moments they would ever experience in life and a total paradigm shift in their careers.

The Brig Gen tipped the recruits that successful military service is founded on teamwork and as such they should henceforth abandon any competitive mentalities. He added that each recruit should consider himself vulnerable once by himself without a colleague to watch his back.

“You have joined an institution where you are yourself only to the extent that you are supported by your colleagues,” he said.

The team proceeds to Kamuli district where they will tomorrow recruit people from Kamuli, Kaliro and Buyende.