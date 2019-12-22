Charles Aldrine Cyprian Bbaale Mayiga is among the thousands of students who graduated from University of Nairobi in Kenya on Friday.
Bbaale is a son of Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister (Katikiro) Charles Peter Mayiga.
He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Law.
“We congratulate Charles Aldrine Cyprian Bbaale Mayiga for completing his studies in law at University of Nairobi in Kenya,” Buganda Kingdom said in a tweet on Sunday.
Congs Bbaale.
