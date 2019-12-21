RelatedPosts No Content Available

Jamaima Jjuuko, a US-based Ugandan who was dumped by East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Fred Mukasa Mbidde has been discharged from a mental facility in Texas just days after contemplating suicide.

Last week, Jjuuko lost cool after learning that Mbidde had married another woman instead of her. She said she was not ready to see Mbidde playing around with her feelings thus threatening to commit suicide if the politician failed to fulfill his promise of taking her into a matrimonial home.

Currently, she has been relocated to a new home in Atlanta, Georgia and a police officer has been assigned to watch over her 24/7.

Mbidde and Jjuuko started dating way back in 2017 and the city lawyer had promised the latter that he would marry her come April, 2020. It is alleged that Jjuuko had been partly footing Mbidde’s lavish life style.

Last weekend, Mbidde married and paid bride price for his new lover, a Rwandan national identified as Fiona.

Fiona is reportedly a relative to President Paul Kagame.

Mbidde, the deputy of Democratic Party president Nobert Mao, was accompanied to the girl’s parents by micro finance minister Haruna Kasolo. No high profile DP official turned up at the event.