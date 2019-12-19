Over the weekend, East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Fred Mukasa Mbidde married and paid bride price for his new lover, a Rwandan national identified as Fiona.

Fiona is reportedly a relative to President Paul Kagame.

Mbidde, the deputy of Democratic Party president Nobert Mao, was accompanied to the girl’s parents by micro finance minister Haruna Kasolo. No high profile DP official turned up at the event.

Mbidde, lost his wife Susan Namaganda in an accident on Masaka road, and has not married since save for girls linked to him, until he landed the Rwandan beauty.

Dumped girlfriend cries out:

It has been revealed that since 2017, Mbidde has been having a romantic relationship with US-based Ugandan identified as Jamaima Jjuuko.

It is also alleged that the city lawyer had promised to marry Jjuuko in April next year which prompted the latter to do all she could to ensure that she fully wins Mbidde’s heart to the extend of partly footing his lavish life.

According to her close pals, Jjuuko is not ready to see Mbidde playing around with her feelings and she has threatened to commit suicide if he fails to fulfill his promise of taking her into a matrimonial home.

Watch the space…..