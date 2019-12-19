The Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has denied threatening and assaulting the Makerere Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe.

Zaake instead accused Nawangwe of threatening his life after speaking about the way he treats students who oppose his policies at the University, last month while appearing before the Parliamentary education committee investigating a strike that paralysed Makerere University.

Students were challenging the 15 per cent cumulative increment on tuition for fresher’s.

It’s alleged that Zaake humiliated, disrespected Nawangwe and threaten him that strikes will continue at Makerere until he is removed, a matter which forced the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to send Zaake before the Rules, Discipline and Privileges committee.

When he appeared before the committee on Monday this week, Zaake refused to answer any question from the committee on the fact he didn’t know why he was summoned. He asked the members to give him voice and videos of what happened on that day so that he can see how he can defend himself.

Clement Obote, the committee chair asked, “Would kindly just tell the committee what transpired on that day considering what I have told where issues were raised against you?”

Zaake answered, “Who alleges must always prove, I need to look at the evidence so that I can be able to substantiate.”

After a long struggle the committee gave him two days to go and revise his evidence. On Wednesday, Zaake denied assaulting Nawangwe but instead accused him of threatening his life too, a statement that prompted the Pader Woman MP Lowila Oketayot to remind him of the subject matter of why he was summoned before the committee.

“The main issue is not really on the question the issues, the concerns and the complains you had but our main issue here is the lack of respect, asking question talking to him while pointing fingers and at the high voice that was lack of respect,” she said.

Zaake answered, “ As far as I remember honourable colleagues I behaved in a Parliamentary way, I behaved and conducted my self so well even when the professor threatened my life.”

Obote also asked Zaake if he ever said that he will incite strikes at Makerere until Nawangwe is removed.

“The professor did tell this committee that you told him to his face that you will continue inciting strikes and unrest in Makerere University until he is removed. I just want you briefly to tell the committee did you say it?” asked Obote.

Zaake denied this and instead accused Nawangwe of threatening him again.

“I never in my words mentioned that strikes will continue in Makerere University the moment Nawangwe is still the Vice-chancellor of Makerere University and I never threatened him but is the one who walked to me and made threatening statements,” said Zaake.