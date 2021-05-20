Self proclaimed bleaching expert Bad Black has offered to help Gen Abubaker Jeje Odongo with proper skin lightening creams.

While taking an oath as Member of Parliament for Orungo County, the General appeared yellow close to the skin colour of Chinese.

The general who was chocolate by the time he was appointed army commander in 1998, is currently more brown than socialite Zari.

Due to his unclear skin complexion, some netizens decided to descend on Gen Odongo saying that he looks like blended spoiled cocktail juice.

“So he just wanted to resemble the wife …and he ended up being purple_ red 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ugandans we got MPs,” a one Omusiita Asiimwe said.

However, according to Bad Black,with her help it’s not too late for the legislator to improve his skin texture.

“Someone give me his contact. I will help him heal from dis hydroquinone creams which burned him into stoneage. Wow he needs me as soon as impossible 2 weeks no going out. He should reach out to me before becoming a ghost rider,” the Faded socialite said on Thursday.

