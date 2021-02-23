NTV Mwasuze Mutya show host Faridah Nakazibwe has again set social media on fire, after showering praise to her ‘bae’ Bruno ‘K’ Kigundu.

It’s no secret that singer Bruno K is one of the most talented vocalists in Uganda, but the efforts Nakazibwe uses to promote Bruno K’s music always raises eyebrows.

On Monday through her twitter handle, Nakazibwe praised Bruno K’s talent and how his voice can put someone to sleep in the middle of a forest, but he’s just underrated.

“This boy is underrated. His voice will put you to sleep deep in a forest, in the middle of angry lions,” Faridah tweeted.

For a while now, Nakazibwe and Bruno have been rumoured to have a secret entanglement, but the duo has always maintained that they are just close friends and nothing more.

And during an interview a few months ago, Bruno confessed that Nakazibwe is a very beautiful woman but he can’t date a celebrity because such a relationship can’t work out so well.

“I can’t date a woman who is a celebrity. That’s very hard for me. I don’t want to be under pressure because of dating a celebrity, I’m already under pressure and when I add on a celebrity woman to give me more pressure. Surely I can’t handle that,” he said.

But this didn’t stop social media users to land to their own conclusions.