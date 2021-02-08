“Okalya dda, kadda dda” is a kiganda adage loosely translated to mean that what you do now might return to haunt you in future.

The saying is directly applicable to singer Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel whose last year’s wife beating saga could be the obstacle in his way to have fellow entertainer Diana Namukwaya aka Spice Diana as his better half.

In July 2020, a video of the singer beating and harassing his baby mama Talia Khassim Went viral as he kicked her out of his Makindye based house.

Months later, the popular member of the Mayanja family finds himself insanely in love with Namukwaya – the ‘love of his life’ whom he has already introduced to his parents who have in turn okayed the marriage arrangements.

But don’t believe an inch that Ugandans will ever forget such scandal where a man is disrespecting his women to the extent of beating her up.

As Weasel tells his parents ” Omugole muleeta”, concerned Facebook in laws have come out to warn the love sick Rasta singer not to dare take the innocent ” Ndi mu love” singer through the same treatment he subjected Talia to.

” Ogeza newemamaza noono no’mukuba sako nokumugobera wabweeru nga bwewakola Talia Khassim,” One Facebooker warned loosely translated to mean that don’t dare treat Spice Diana the same way you treated Talia Khassim.