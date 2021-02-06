Makerere Community Church founder, Pastor Martin Ssempa is on cloud 9 after MTV Base Africa postponed the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) which were slated for February 20, 2020 in Kampala.

MTV Base, a few days ago confirmed that the MAMAs will not be happening as planned, and new dates for the event will be communicated soon.

It was rumoured that MTV made this move after a section of people promising to boycott the event, if it happens amidst the current political struggle that the country is going through.

‘Over the moon’ Ssempa believes that God used Bobi Wine’s supporters to fight the MAMAs, an event organised by the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual and Transgender association (according to the Pastor).

“God works in mysterious ways. He has used #Firebase to fight #MTVBASE…after #Nyegenyege and #Kampalacarnival, noise has died down! We can now RECLAIM our independence monument which had been hijacked,” he noted on his twitter handle on Friday.

Given that the event was just postponed and not cancelled, Ssempa advised President Yoweri Museveni to cancel the event for good, because it’s promoting pro-LGBTQ propaganda, something that isn’t good for the country.

“I am shocked to discover that the much touted MTV Base Africa event which was cancelled due to #firebase protesters… is also being used to spread pro-LGBTQ propaganda. Please Kaguta Museveni, can we permanently cancel this anti #STRAIGHTNATION event?” he noted.

It should be remembered that Uganda, through the Ministry of Tourism invested billions of shilling to have this event hosted in the East African country.It was aimed at promoting Uganda’s Tourism industry to the outside world.