Singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda has decided to step down as Uganda Musician Association (UMA) president.

UMA is an umbrella that brings all Ugandan musicians together and Ykee took on its presidency a few months back from singer Sophie Gombya who had left the association to join politics.

Although he has not shared the reason behind his decision, Ykee has had a lot of conflicts with fellow singers who never believed in his presidency and he was also engaged in several online fights on Twitter, something that put a question on his presidential worthiness.

Lately, several tweeps have been attacking Ykee for promoting the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) when his fellow artiste Nubian Li among other Ugandans are abducted and in prison over no good reasons. Some requested the singer to join them into boycotting the MAMAs until things cool down in +256.

But Ykee wasn’t ready to join the bandwagon, instead, he told them off that no matter how many hashtags they use to force MTV to cancel or postpone the MAMAs, the event will happen at all cost.

“The MAMAs are happening whether you call Joe Biden himself and Trump. The MAMAs are coming to the Pearl. #ChewonThat, #ProudUgandan,” he posted recently.

But a few minutes after MTV Base Africa announced that MAMAs were postponed till further notice, Ykee bowed to pressure and went on his twitter handle, noting that artistes need someone else to lead them, not him.

“I will be stepping down soon as President of UMA as I will communicate through my PR, after 3 months of deep thought and advice from the people I trust. They need someone else,” Ykee posted on his twitter handle on Thursday.