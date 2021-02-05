Singer George ‘Hassan’ Kigozi aka Geosteady’s ex-lover Prima Kardashi has expressed how shocked she got after learning that her baby daddy had converted to Islam.

A few weeks ago, the Owooma hit maker joined Islam, saying that it has been his childhood dream to be a Muslim.

And during an interview with a local television channel on Wednesday, Prima said that news of her ex-lover converting to Islam shocked her but she was later happy with Geosteady’s decision.

“When he converted to Islam, I got a little scared, but if he is happy with it. I am so okay with it too, if he is happy I am happy, if he is well I am well, because he is still my best Ugandan male artiste and that will never change,” she said during an interview.

Prima also added that they both worked out their differences and decided to become good friends for the sake of their two daughters, and she (Prima) will feel happy when Geosteady finds new love.

“We settled our differences with Geo, that’s why he has never come out again to say anything bitter about me, our relationship failed in a good way but we communicate so well as parents. Life moves on, we can’t be prisoners of love,” she said.

Meanwhile, its rumoured that Prima already moved on, and she’s currently dating Galaxy FM’s Mr Henrie.