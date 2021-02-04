MTV Base Africa has officially announced that they have postponed the highly anticipated MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) event which was supposed to happen in Kampala.

The music awards were to happen on February 20, 2020 but according to MTV Base Africa, new dates for the event shall be communicated soon.

“MTV Base is postponing the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. We will keep fans updated as we have more news,” MTV Base Africa posted via social media on Thursday.

Although the reason for postponing this event wasn’t given, MAMAs have been hanging in balance after a group of netizens developed several hashtags, requesting organisers of this event to cancel or postpone the event being that the country is still going through a political struggle.

Uganda has several nominated artistes this year, who include Sheebah (Best Ugandan Act and Best Female Artiste), John Blaq (Best Breakthrough and Best Ugandan Act), B2C Entertainment (Song of the Year), Eddy Kenzo (Best Fans Group), Pallaso (Listeners Choice), Spice Diana, Daddy Andre and Vinka who are also in the Best Ugandan Act category.