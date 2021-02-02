Local singer Sadat Mukiibi aka Kalifah Aganaga has advised the National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi to stop seeing media as an enemy following his defeat in the 2021 Presidential election race.

On Sunday, Bobi Wine wrote a protest letter to NBS TV’s CEO Kin Kariisa, saying the media station connived with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Yoweri Museveni to rig elections by broadcasting false tally results.

But according to Kalifah, Bobi Wine is just trying to blame someone for his loss and attacking media was a bad move he made.

“Every one is becoming your enemy, I don’t think attacking the media is a win than a total loss. Soon CNN is next,” he said through his social media page on Sunday.

Despite Kalifah’s claims, Bobi Wine maintained in the letter that NBS TV released results from districts which had not tallied their vote results, leaving him (Bobi Wine) wonder how this station accessed ‘final results’ which were not tallied.

“NBS lied to the nation that the results being relayed were coming from districts some of which had not even finished tallying results by the time of the broadcast. Every sensible citizen could see that there was a deliberate ploy to create the impression that Gen Museveni was in an early lead, hence putting down the spirits of the citizens who braved the sun and rain to vote for change,” reads Bobi Wine’s letter in parts.